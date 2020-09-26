1/
Paul Leo Londo
1956 - 2020
Paul Leo Londo

Two Rivers, Wisconsin - Paul Leo Londo, 64, entered eternal life unexpectedly at home on Sept 16, 2020. He was born on June 10, 1956 in Two Rivers to the late James & Rita (Taddy) Londo, attending St Luke's and graduating from Roncalli High School. Paul was employed at various places, but his favorite occupation was driving big trucks, especially the "liquid nutrient" trucks with Country Visions.

Paul was an avid woodworker, sharing his skills with visitors at Pinecrest Historical Village for many years. He enjoyed camping with a re-enactment group, Compagnie LeBaye, where he was a treenmaker, and part of the French Army; his job was to fire the cannon. But Paul's longest and favorite pastime was being Santa - he started playing Santa at age 16 and never stopped. He was the Manitowoc downtown Santa for many years, and spent many hours visiting nursing homes, delivering stuffed animals and visiting with the residents. Santa Paul will be missed this year.

Paul is survived by 8 sisters and 6 brothers-in-law, Linda Londo, Barbara Gelhausen, Ann (Gregg) Wolf, all of Manitowoc, Peggy (Richard) Wiedmeyer of Glenbeulah, Pat (Dale) Smith and Mary (Steve) Massey of Two Rivers, Julie (Rodney) Davenport of Copperas Cove, TX and Noelle (Otis) Huff of Fayetteville, NC, 2 brothers, Pete of Manitowoc and Tim of Two Rivers.

He is also survived by one aunt, Sr Delores Taddy, CSA., his former wife, Joan Londo, a special Goddaughter, Kate Koubaddy, many nieces, nephews and friends. Paul was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents, Paul and Jennie Taddy and Leo and Josephine Londo, a sister, Liz Londo, brother-in-law, John Gelhausen and a niece, Delanie Massey.

Please join Paul's family for a graveside service to be held in Calvary Cemetery, Manitowoc, on Wednesday September 30 at 11:00 am. Facial coverings are requested. Memorials would be appreciated to Pinecrest Historical Village, TREP, or the donor's choice.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.kleinandstangel.com






Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Sep. 26 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
30
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Calvary Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Klein & Stangel Funeral Home
1420 22nd Street
Two Rivers, WI 54241
920-793-1396
Memories & Condolences
September 23, 2020
Paul was a loving caring person who would give the shirt off his back if you needed it , even though he didn't have a replacement. He was fun loving caring put others before himself. always a smile and a laugh , he will be greatly missed by many! Love you Paul and godspeed. Blessed Be
jodi poperl-seman
Friend
