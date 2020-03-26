|
Sister Paul Mathy
Manitowoc - Sister Paul Mathy, age 90, a member of the Franciscan Sisters of Christian Charity, died early Thursday, March 26, 2020 at Holy Family Convent, Manitowoc.
The former Elisabeth Joanna (Betty Jane) Mathy was born March 1, 1930 in Brussels, Wisconsin, daughter of the late Oliver J. and Norma A. (LeMay) Mathy. She entered the convent in 1944 and professed her vows in 1947. Sister Paul earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Holy Family College, Manitowoc, Wisconsin. Sister Paul ministered as a teacher at St. Joseph, Green Bay; Sacred Heart, Oshkosh; St. Andrew and St. Boniface, Manitowoc and St. Mary, Waukesha, all in Wisconsin as well as St. Willibrord, Chicago, Illinois. She also served as a geriatric aide and activity aide at St. Joseph Home, West Point, Nebraska. Sister Paul also was a nursing assistant at St. Rita Health Center, Manitowoc, Wisconsin and provided foot care for the Sisters at Holy Family Convent, Manitowoc. Since 2015 she had been engaged in the Prayer Apostolate while a resident of St. Rita Health Center, Manitowoc.
Survivors include the Franciscan Sisters of Christian Charity; her sister and brother-in-law: Jean (Robert) Greinert; and sister-in-law: Nancy Newhouse. Nieces, nephews, other relative and friends also survive. She was preceded in death by her parents: Oliver and Norma (LeMay) Mathy; two brothers and one sister-in-law: James (Betty) Mathy and Tom Mathy.
The Mass of Resurrection for Sister Paul will take place at Holy Family Convent at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to support retired Franciscan Sisters of Christian Charity, in care of FSCC Retirement Fund, Holy Family Convent, 2409 S. Alverno Rd., Manitowoc, WI. 54220.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2020