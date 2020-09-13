1/
Paul S. Wood
1932 - 2020
Paul S. Wood

Manitowoc, Wisconsin - Paul S. Wood, age 88, of Manitowoc, WI passed away on Sunday, September 6, 2020 at his home.

Paul was born May 16, 1932 in LaCrosse, WI, son of the late Marvin E. and Linda A. (Sisbach) Wood. He was a graduate of Viroqua High School. Paul joined the United States Navy and served during the Korean War. Paul was united in marriage to the former Margaret D. Mighall on July 25, 1959 in La Crescent MN. Paul continued his education earning BS & MS degrees in education from the University of Wisconsin—La Crosse. Paul was a 6th grade teacher for the Manitowoc Public School System for more than 30 years. Paul was an accomplished woodworker and woodcarver and enjoyed creating beautiful objects.

Survivors include his wife of 61 years: Margaret Wood, Manitowoc; one son and two daughters-in-law: Andrew & Jeanne Wood, Carbondale, IL; Maria Wood, Hastings-on-Hudson, NY; four grandchildren: Nicole, Kasey, Paul and Jacob; two sisters: Glenda Lerum and Marlene Cravens; as well as other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, older brother and one son Stephen Wood.

A private family memorial was held. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Freedom Service Dogs of America. Paul's remains will be laid to rest at Prospect Hill Cemetery, La Crescent, MN at a later date. The Reinbold and Pfeffer Family Funeral Home, Manitowoc is assisting the Wood family with funeral arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.lakeshorefamilyfuneralhomes.com






Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Sep. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Reinbold & Pfeffer Family Funeral Home
818 State Street
Manitowoc, WI 54220
920-682-0118
