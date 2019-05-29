Services
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:15 AM
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
11:30 AM
Paula A. Scheer Obituary
Paula A. Scheer

Manitowoc - Paula A. Scheer, age 49, a Manitowoc resident, passed away at her home on Friday, May 24, 2019.

Paula was born on November 5, 1969 in Manitowoc, daughter of William and Kathleen (Andrews) Johnsrud. She was a graduate of Roncalli High School in Manitowoc. On April 24, 1993 she married Michael Scheer in Manitowoc.

Survivors include her husband: Michael Scheer; two sons: Sam and Mason Scheer; her parents: William and Kathleen Johnsrud, all of Manitowoc; one sister: Kelley (John) Heide, DePere; and one brother: Kevin Johnsrud, Manitowoc. Many Brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, other relatives and friends also survive.

Cremation has taken place at All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc, and a memorial service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at the Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc. Officiating at the service will be the Deacon Alan Boeldt.

The family will greet relatives and friends on Saturday, June 1, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. until 11:15 a.m. at the Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com.

The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on May 29, 2019
