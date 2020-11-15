1/1
Paula E. Christensen
Paula E. Christensen

Two Rivers, Wisconsin - Paula E. Christensen, age 65, of Two Rivers, passed away suddenly on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at her residence.

Paula was born on May 28, 1955 in Two Rivers, daughter of Mary Jane (Romdenne) Taylor and the late Walter Taylor. On May 20, 1978 she was united in marriage to Michael Christensen at St. Mark's Catholic Church, Two Rivers, Wisconsin.

Paula graduated with the class of 1973 from Roncalli High School, in Manitowoc. Paula had worked at Hamiltons in Two Rivers for 38 years before her retirement. After retirement, she went on to earn an associates degree through LTC. Paula enjoyed traveling and camping with her family for many years. She loved cooking and baking and was very good at it. Paula enjoyed any time spent with her grandchildren, whether it was school activities, sports or just a family get together. She was an amazing woman with the most caring heart and beautiful soul. Paula will be deeply missed by her family and many friends.

Survivors include her husband: Michael Christensen, Two Rivers; son and daughter-in-law: John & Missy Christensen, Manitowoc; four grandchildren: Taylor (Craig) Parrish, Jeffrey (Jade) Gadzinski, Ethan and Owen Christensen; two great grandchildren: Brenleigh and Remi; four sisters: Cindy Fowler, Mishicot; Patti (Jim) Michalek; Bonnie (Harlan) Krizizke; Lisa (Bill) Tadych, all of Two Rivers; as well as several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Paula was preceded in death by her father Walter Taylor.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church, Two Rivers. Officiating at the Mass of Christian Burial will be the Rev. Dave Pleier with burial to take place following services at Holy Cross Cemetery, Two Rivers.

The family will greet relatives and friends on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at church from 9:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.kleinandstangel.com

The Klein & Stangel Funeral Home, Two Rivers is assisting the Christensen family with funeral arrangements.






Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Klein & Stangel Funeral Home
1420 22nd Street
Two Rivers, WI 54241
920-793-1396
