1/1
Pauline M. Schroeder
1935 - 2020
Pauline M. Schroeder

Two Rivers - Pauline M. Schroeder, age 84, of 2306 12th St., Two Rivers, died Monday morning, July 6, 2020, at Holy Family Memorial Medical Center, Manitowoc.

Pauline was born on November 4, 1935, in Two Rivers, a daughter of the late Arthur and Esther (Stueck) Frenz. She graduated from Washington High School with the Class of 1954. On September 10, 1955, she married Charles Schroeder at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Two Rivers. he preceded her in death on November 27, 2018. Pauline was employed at Machut's Supper Club for over 30 years. She enjoyed camping and cottaging, baking cookies, playing cards, her daily manhattan and spending time with her family, especially her grandkids and great grandkids.

Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law: Linda and Andy Ostrand of Egg Harbor; her son and daughter-in-law: Brian and Sandy Schroeder of Two Rivers; her grandchildren: Lindsay (Dave) Serrahn, Lexie (Joshua) Ostrand, Jordan Ostrand (special friend, Christian), Kiera Jane Ostrand, Wayne Schroeder, Jessica (Tom) Cooper and Sam Schroeder; and six great grandchildren: Linden, Amaya, Stella, Isaiah, Logan and Graham. She is further survived by a brother and two sisters-in-law: Arthur and Ginny Frenz, Jr. of Minnesota and Viola Schroeder of Greenleaf; special friends: Paulette, Todd and Nadine, Larry and Lynn, Aundre and Cyrena, Bob, Glenn and Joanna; along with nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to her parents and husband, she was also preceded in death by two brothers: Donald (Audrey) Frenz and Paul (Diane) Frenz; her father-in-law and mother-in-law: Ivan and Erna Schroeder and a brother-in-law: Jerry Schroeder.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, July 13, 2020, at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 3607 45th St., Two Rivers. Officiating at the service will be the Rev. David Arndt with entombment in Knollwood Chapel Mausoleum, Hwy 310, Manitowoc.

The family will greet relatives and friends at the church on Monday morning from 9:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. There will be no Sunday evening visitation.

The funeral service will be live streamed at pschroeder.sjtworivers.org.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.dejamartin.com.

Deja & Martin Funeral Chapels, 1506 18th St., Two Rivers is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.




Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Jul. 8 to Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
13
Calling hours
09:00 - 10:45 AM
St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church
JUL
13
Funeral service
11:00 AM
St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church
Funeral services provided by
DEJA & MARTIN FUNERAL CHAPELS - Two Rivers
1506 18TH ST
Two Rivers, WI 54241
(920) 793-1756
