Sister Paulita Adrian
1925 - 2020
Sister Paulita Adrian

Manitowoc - Sister Paulita Adrian, age 95, a member of the Franciscan Sisters of Christian Charity, passed away Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Holy Family Convent, Manitowoc.

She was born on March 11, 1925 in Indianapolis, Indiana, daughter of the late George G. and Edith (Kreutzer) Adrain. The former Dolores Adrian entered the convent in 1948 and professed her vows in 1950. Sister Paulita earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree from Holy Family College, Manitowoc, Wisconsin, and a Master of Arts Degree in Administration from the University of San Francisco, San Francisco, California.

Sister Paulita ministered as a teacher at St. Joseph and St. Bernard, Green Bay; St. Mary, Kaukauna; St. Pius X, Appleton, Wisconsin as well as Cathedral School, Honolulu, Hawaii; Immaculate Conception, Yuma, Arizona and St. Christopher, West Covina, California. She also served as principal at Immaculate Conception, Yuma, Arizona; St. Agnes, Mingo Junction, Ohio; and St. Michael, Whitelaw and St. Mary, Clarks Mills, Wisconsin. She spent a year caring for her mother in Indianapolis, Indiana. Sister Paulita was responsible for running the Computer Lab at St. Francis de Sales, Manistique, Michigan and took care of the computers at St. Francis Convent, Manitowoc. Since November 2016, she had been a resident of St. Rita Health Center, Manitowoc.

Survivors include the Franciscan Sisters of Christian Charity; one brother and two sisters-in-law: Paul (Barbara) Adrian and Effie Mae Adrian; and one sister: Irene Mc Duff. Nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. She was preceded in death by her parents: George G. and Edith (Kreutzer) Adrian; one brother: George A. Adrian; and one sister and two brothers-in-law: Mary Ann (William) Sigward and Paul McDuff.

Memorial contributions may be made to support retired Franciscan Sisters of Christian Charity, in care of FSCC Retirement Fund, Holy Family Convent, 2409 S. Alverno Rd., Manitowoc, WI 54220.

A Memorial Mass for Sister Paulita will take place on a later date at Holy Family Convent.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com.

The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, is assisting with funeral arrangements.






Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Oct. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Pfeffer Funeral Home
928 South 14th Street
Manitowoc, WI 54220
920-684-4642
