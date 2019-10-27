|
|
Payton L. Hynek
Manitowoc - Payton L. Hynek, age 22, a resident of Mount Calvary, WI, died unexpectedly Friday morning, October 25, 2019 from complications of diabetes at St. Agnes Hospital, Fond Du Lac, WI.
She was born on April 16, 1997 in Manitowoc, daughter to James C. and Lisa M. (Shallue) Hynek Jr. Payton was a graduate of Manitowoc Lincoln High School with the class of 2015 and was also a graduate of the University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee with a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration, Majoring in Finance this past May of 2019. She was formerly employed at Festival Foods and Northshore Warehouse of Manitowoc, U.S. Bank and 20/20 Catering of Milwaukee. Payton was a Life Teen member/planner and was an avid supporter of the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF).
She is survived by her parents: James C. and Lisa M. Hynek Jr., Manitowoc; brother: James C. Hynek , Milwaukee; paternal grandmother: Karen M. Hynek, Manitowoc; maternal grandparents: Patrick J. and Judith A. Shallue, Manitowoc; boyfriend: Alex D. Kaiser, Mount Calvary, WI. Cousins, other relatives and many friends also survive. Payton was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather: James C. "Tiny" Hynek Sr.
Cremation has occurred at the All-Care Cremation Center (925 South 14th Street), Manitowoc. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at St. Francis of Assisi on Grand (1416 Grand Avenue), Manitowoc. Officiating at the Mass of Christian Burial will be the Rev. Jose Lopez.
The family will greet relatives and friends from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Friday, November 1, 2019 at the Pfeffer Funeral Home (928 South 14th Street), Manitowoc. The visitation will continue on Saturday morning, November 2, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until 10:15 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi on Grand.
Payton enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She had become part of the Kaiser family, Bill, Julie, Kristina, Matt and family dog Buster. Payton was an adamant instigator of family game night with them. Hanging out at the softball and hardball fields plus floating in their pool were some of the activities Payton and Alex cherished. She was the best dart partner a dad could ever ask for along with being his sous-chef. Payton loved shopping with her mom or shopping buddy Kristina. She also looked forward to Grandma "Toots" Judy days. Payton facetimed daily with her mom and was growing to love decorating and party planning as much as she did. Even though they were eight years apart, Payton and James appreciated spending time together and were two peas in a pod. She also had the need to take selfies at any occasion. Everyone comments on her big smile, kind heart and willingness to help. After Grandpa Tiny had a surgery related to diabetic complications, Drinks in the Driveway was created as a gathering place for all. When Payton was diagnosed as a Type 1 Diabetic, she used this as a venue to start raising funds for JDRF. To date she has raised over $10,000.
Memorials may be made in Payton's name to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF) (1800 Appleton Rd #2, Menasha, WI 54952).
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com
The Pfeffer Funeral Home and All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc are assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2019