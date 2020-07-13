Pearl Bruhn
Manitowoc - Pearl S. Bruhn, age 93, longtime town of Two Rivers resident, currently residing at Tender Reflections of Manitowoc, entered eternal life on Friday, July 10, 2020.
Pearl was born in Manitowoc on June 21, 1927 to Edwin and Lucinda (Schuette) Pfefferkorn. She was a graduate of Manitowoc Lincoln High School, and was united in marriage to Roger J. Bruhn on November 16, 1946 in Denmark, WI. Together, the couple owned & operated the Bruhn family farmstead in the town of Two Rivers for many years until their retirement. Roger preceded her in death on May 8, 2010. In addition to farming and raising her family, Pearl enjoyed gardening, crocheting, and cooking for her family.
Survivors include her six children: John (Susan) Bruhn of North Carolina, Judy (Robert) Rank of Two Rivers, Patricia (Robert) Kunz of Athelstane, Jerry (Sandra) Bruhn of Casco, Dave (Chris) Bruhn of Two Rivers, and Barb Aldrich of Maribel; fourteen grandchildren: Diana (Bryan) Bergmann, Sheri (Brian) Krueger, Mike Rank, Andy (Shelly) Rank, Terry Bruhn, Nicholas Bruhn, Maria (Craig) Kieckbusch, Troy (Sarah) Kunz, Travis (Diane) Kunz, Kevin (Kat) Bruhn, Brian (Kristina) Bruhn, Katie Aldrich, Kelly Aldrich, Kyle Bruhn; and thirteen great-grandchildren: Joe, Erica, Grant, Elizabeth, Braylon, Lorrigan, Colette, Evan, Chloe, Wyatt, Czaehla, Laura, and Bradley. She is further survived by one brother, Orrin Pfefferkorn; one brother-in-law, Dale Bruhn; and one sister-in-law, Betty Pfefferkorn. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Roger; one son, James Bruhn; one sister, Mable (William) Stechmesser; one brother, Earl Pfefferkorn; one brother-in-law, Elton (Ruth) Bruhn; and three sisters-in-law: Naomi (Norbert) Otto, Evelyn Pfefferkorn, and Norma Bruhn.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, July 17, 2020 at the Lambert-Eckert Funeral Home, 344 S. State Street, Mishicot. Rev. Lynn Tricker will officiate at the service, with burial to follow in the Mishicot Public Cemetery.
The family will greet relatives and friends at the Lambert-Eckert Funeral Home from 9:30 until 11:00 a.m. Friday morning.
The Bruhn family would like to extend a special thank you to the entire staff of Tender Reflections Assisted Living, and the caregivers of Heartland Hospice for all the wonderful care and compassion shown to Pearl.