Pearl E. Ahlswede
Township of Kossuth - Pearl E. Ahlswede, age 98, of Township of Kossuth, died Sunday morning, November 8, 2020 at Holy Family Memorial Medical Center, Manitowoc following a brief illness.
The former Pearl Kreimann was born on July 6, 1922 at New Holstein, daughter of the late Leland and Clara (Krueger) Kreimann. She was a graduate of Manitowoc Lincoln High School. On June 5, 1948 she married William E. Ahlswede in Manitowoc. He preceded her in death on May 10, 2008. Prior to her marriage Pearl worked at the Manitowoc Shipyards. Following her marriage Pearl and William farmed in the town of Kossuth and she worked for the Manitowoc Abstract Company and retired from the Manitowoc Public School District. Pearl was a loving/dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend.
In the past Pearl and William enjoyed bowling on the senior bowling league for over twenty years. After her husband (Bill) passed away Pearl continued bowling until her mid 90's. She enjoyed and treasured her social network with family and friends. Pearl played Sheepshead with multiple senior card groups. She especially enjoyed her hobby of crocheting, gifting many dishcloths and hangers to many friends and family members, giving her much joy. Pearl's home was always the family gathering place. She cherished the many holidays and special occasions with her family and friends, also Friday lunches with her dear retired teacher friends and the Sunday lunch bunch after church.
Pearl was a member of Trinity Alliance Church, formerly First Baptist Church. In the past Pearl was the treasurer for First Baptist Church and a poll worker for the town of Kossuth. She was a member of the Francis Creek Rockwood Senior Citizens and the Rockwood Homemakers.
Survivors include her five children: Sharyn Ahlswede, Menomonee Falls, Marilyn Ahlswede and her special friend: Greg Dryja, Suamico, Jerry (Mary) Ahlswede, Manitowoc, Roger (Kelly) Ahlswede, Manitowoc, Sara (Ray) Chase, Two Rivers; eight grandchildren: Jacob (Melissa) Ahlswede, Two Rivers, Tyler Ahlswede and his fiancée Keli Schmitz, Canon City, CO, Rachel (Brian) Miller, Green Bay, Michael (Kassie) Ahlswede, Two Rivers, Cheryl Ahlswede-VanAbel, Manitowoc, Emily (Michael) Werner, Sheboygan, Kyle Novack and his special friend: Lindsey Endries, Two Rivers, Ray (Jessica) Chase, Jr., Italy; fourteen great-grandchildren: Dru, James and Alexa Ahlswede, Kaeden Lewis, Zander, Tessa and Emberly Miller, Coltin Ahlswede, Lorelei and Teagan VanAbel, Allison, Petal, Xander and Aria Chase; one brother: Gladwin Kreimann, GA; two sisters: Caroline Sapsford, GA, Anita Stone, Chicago, IL, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. She was preceded in death by her parents: Leland and Clara Kreimann, her husband: William E. Ahlswede; one infant brother: Oris Kreimann; one sister and two brothers-in-law: Shirley (David) Boyes, Leslie Sapsford; one brother-in-law and two sisters-in-law: Herbert (Arlene) Ahlswede, Jackie Kreimann.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic private family funeral services were held at Trinity Alliance Church, Manitowoc. The Rev. Wayne Anderson officiated with burial at the Knollwood Memorial Gardens. Memorial donations can be made in Pearl's name for Trinity Alliance Church. The Jens Family Funeral Home & Crematory of Manitowoc assisted the family with funeral arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.lakeshorefamilyfuneralhomes.com
The Ahlswede family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff of Holy Family Memorial Medical Center for all the special care that was given to Pearl.