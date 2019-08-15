|
|
Pearl M. Wernecke
Manitowoc, Wisconsin - Pearl Wernecke, age 89, of Manitowoc went to her eternal home on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, just shy of her 90th birthday. She died at St Mary's Home.
Pearl was born in Manitowoc, August 20,1929. She was the daughter of Joseph & Emily (Kwitek) Hibbard. Pearl graduated from Lincoln High School in 1947. On October 27, 1951, she married Elton C. Wernecke at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Newtonburg.
Pearl worked at Huchthausen Industrial / Saunders where she was a book keeper until her retirement. She was a member of St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Newtonburg. Pearl was a member of the American Legion Post 88 Auxiliary. She enjoyed gardening, bowling, dart ball, baking, going to the cottage, going to the Packer games, listening to polka music, traveling, and her family.
Pearl is survived by her children: Denise (Gary) Schrank, Dennis (Karen) Wernecke, Sandra Wernecke, Charles Wernecke, all of Manitowoc; Five grand children: Jeremy (Nikki) Wernecke, Brian Wernecke, of Manitowoc, Jamie (Norman) Hippert, of Green Bay, Jason (Jennifer) Schrank of Albuquerque, NM, and Phillip (Misook) Schrank of Gaungju, Republic of Korea (South Korea); Nine great grand children: Micheala, Isaac, and Kailey Wernecke, Taylor and Logan Keesling, of Manitowoc, Wyatt, Hunter, Emma, and Josephine Hippert, of Green Bay; and one sister, Janet King of Appleton, and other nieces, nephews, and cousins. She will also be missed by her dog, Lily.
Pearl was preceded in death by her husband, Elton C Wernecke, her parents (Joseph and Emily Hibbard), her father and mother-in-law (Herbert and Stella Wernecke), brother and sister-in-law (Harold and Dorothy Hibbard), and brother in-law and sister in-law (Arthur and Gert Wernecke).
Visitation will be at the Pfeffer Funeral Home on South 14th Street, Manitowoc on Friday from 5:00 - 7:30 pm and then on Saturday at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Newtonburg from 10:00 am until the service at 11:00 am. Rev. Victor Headrick will officiate. Burial will take place at Knollwood Memorial Gardens, Town of Kossuth, at a later date.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com
Memorials in Pearl's name may be sent to St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church or Manitowoc Lutheran High School.
The family would like to thank Pastor Headrick for his visits and kind words, and the nurses and CNAs from St. Mary's and the Manitowoc Home Care & Hospice for the special care they gave our mother. Special thanks to Tim Reinamann for always making our mother laugh.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2019