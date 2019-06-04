|
Peter F. Polster
Newton - Peter F. Polster, age 85, of Newton, peacefully left this world the morning of June 2, 2019 in Manitowoc, surrounded by his loving family.
Peter, a proud civil engineer, husband, father, grandfather, avid sportsman and U.S. Army veteran, was born on October 3, 1933 in Newton, to Alvin and Irma Truettner Polster. He graduated from Lincoln High School in 1951 and was employed with Burger Boat Company before serving in the United States Army from 1953 to 1955. Peter then served in the Unites States Army Reserves until 1965. He earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Engineering from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and enjoyed a successful career as a professional engineer working with Texaco, Ansul, AMF Paragon, Donohue Associates, Del E. Webb, and Greeley and Hansen. Peter was an active member of the American Council of Engineering Companies and Rotary International, Immanuel Ev. Lutheran Church, and was blessed to travel around the world in private and personal capacities.
On August 31, 1958 he married Judith E. Uetzmann at Immanuel Ev. Lutheran Church in Manitowoc with Judith's father officiating, Rev. Theophil Uetzmann. Throughout a 60 year marriage, the couple raised three children and lived throughtout the Midwest in Joilet, Illinois, Memominee, Michigan, Two Rivers, Wisconsin, and Libertyville, Illinois. Upon retirement in 2004, they settled back in Newton, spending winters at their second home in Gold Canyon, Arizona.
Peter, as an only child, is survived by his immediate family: beloved wife, Judy; son and daughter-in-law, Steve and Patti Polster, and their children, Tay and Lena of Park City, Utah; son and daughter-in-law,Dave and Camille Polster, and their children, Jack and Briana of Crested Butte, Colorado; and daughter Sarah Polster and her partner Daniel Devening of Chicago, Illinois. He is further survived by sister-in-law Priscilla Coxton and sister-in-law Carol Uetzmann and extended nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers-in-law, Paul G. Uetzmann, Clarence Weinberger, and Robert Levendusky; and sister-in-law, Elizabeth (Uetzmann) Weinberger.
Funeral services will 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Immanuel Ev. Lutheran Church, 916 Pine Street, Manitowoc. Officiating will be Rev. Daniel Sims. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Manitowoc. Military graveside rites will be accorded by the American Legion Drews Bleser Post #88 at Evergreen Cemetery. Relatives and friends may call at Immanuel Ev. Lutheran Church on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of services at 11 a.m. Following the graveside services there will be a luncheon at the Harrigan Parkside Gathering Center, 620 N. Water Street, Manitowoc , located on the south property of the Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home.
Memorials would be appreciated in Peter's name to Immanuel Ev. Lutheran Church.
Peter's family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the staff of the Manitowoc Health and Rehabilitation Center for the attentive care they provided; special thanks also to the team members at Compassus for the wisdom, care and compassion extended to the Polster family throughout this journey.
The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Crematory, North 11th and St. Clair streets, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from June 4 to June 6, 2019