Services
Pfeffer Funeral Home
928 South 14th Street
Manitowoc, WI 54220
920-684-4642
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter Christensen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter G. Christensen

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Peter G. Christensen Obituary
Peter G. Christensen

Manitowoc - Peter G. Christensen, age 82, a Manitowoc resident, passed away Monday, November 11, 2019 at his home.

He was born November 27, 1936 in Manitowoc, son of the late Christian P. and Salome O. (Napiezinski) Christensen. Peter was employed with Wisconsin Aluminum Foundry. He enjoyed fishing with his father, was a World War II history buff, enjoyed listening to classical music and singing show tunes with Ric.

Survivors include four sisters: Karen (Herb) Oechler, Wauwatosa, Lynn Anderson, Denver, Annette Christensen, Green Bay, and Laurie (Bill) Stenzel, Manitowoc; and one nephew and two nieces: Eirika Brown, Chris Stenzel, and Carrie Stenzel.

The family will greet relatives and friends from 4:00 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. on Friday, November 15, 2019 at the Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc.

Funeral services will take place at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, November 15, 2019 at Pfeffer Funeral Home, 928 South 14th Street, Manitowoc. Officiating at the service will be Deacon Alan Boeldt and Peter will be laid to rest at Evergreen Cemetery, Manitowoc.

In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Peter's name to a veteran organization of your choice.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com

The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Ric Lodel, without your care, Peter would not have been able to stay happily in his own home. Also thank you to the staff of Unity Hospice for the care and compassion shown to Peter and his family.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Nov. 12 to Nov. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Peter's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Pfeffer Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -