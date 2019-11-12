|
Peter G. Christensen
Manitowoc - Peter G. Christensen, age 82, a Manitowoc resident, passed away Monday, November 11, 2019 at his home.
He was born November 27, 1936 in Manitowoc, son of the late Christian P. and Salome O. (Napiezinski) Christensen. Peter was employed with Wisconsin Aluminum Foundry. He enjoyed fishing with his father, was a World War II history buff, enjoyed listening to classical music and singing show tunes with Ric.
Survivors include four sisters: Karen (Herb) Oechler, Wauwatosa, Lynn Anderson, Denver, Annette Christensen, Green Bay, and Laurie (Bill) Stenzel, Manitowoc; and one nephew and two nieces: Eirika Brown, Chris Stenzel, and Carrie Stenzel.
The family will greet relatives and friends from 4:00 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. on Friday, November 15, 2019 at the Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc.
Funeral services will take place at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, November 15, 2019 at Pfeffer Funeral Home, 928 South 14th Street, Manitowoc. Officiating at the service will be Deacon Alan Boeldt and Peter will be laid to rest at Evergreen Cemetery, Manitowoc.
In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Peter's name to a veteran organization of your choice.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com
The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Ric Lodel, without your care, Peter would not have been able to stay happily in his own home. Also thank you to the staff of Unity Hospice for the care and compassion shown to Peter and his family.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Nov. 12 to Nov. 14, 2019