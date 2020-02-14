|
|
Peter S. Wiese
Two Rivers - Peter Stephen Wiese, age 79, a Shoto resident, entered into eternal life Thursday, February 13, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family.
He was born on July 20, 1940 in Green Bay, Wisconsin, son of the late Louis and Natalie (Holtermann) Wiese. Peter attended and graduated from Oshkosh High School. On April 24, 1973 he married Joan Wiese (Wolosz). Peter worked for Prudential for 35-years, until his retirement. Peter enjoyed watching his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren grow. His dogs always had a special spot in his heart, especially Buddy and Bella. Peter enjoyed fishing, hunting, sports, and traveling. He was an active member of Saint Francis of Assisi.
Survivors include his wife of 46 years: Joan Wiese, Shoto; children: Bob (Heather), Andy (Dawn), Bill (JoeLynn), Dawn (Spiros) Pantazis, and Amy (Marty) Johnson; daughter-in-law Julie; seventeen grandchildren: Shannon (Brian), Haley (Matt), Kelsey (Brett), Matt (Becky), Jimmy, Sheena (Pascual), Josh (Brie), Kyle, Brandon, Jennifer (John), Kosta, Peter, Elizabeth (Nate), Rebecca, Theresa, Trevor, and Caroline; nine great-grandchildren: Benjamin, Samuel, Isaac, Alex, Alisha, Olivia, John, Ellie, Kya; sister Alyce LaFrancois; brother Chris (Vicki); brother- and sister-in-laws: Karl Nehls, Jim (Barb) Wolosz, Diane Schroeder, Leanne Heinlein, Janet (Fritz) Westphal, and Al (Carol) Wolosz. Nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. He is preceded in death by his parents; son Tim; brothers Mike and Paul; sister-in-law Elaine Nehls; brother-in-laws Dave Schroeder and Steven Heinlein; and his father-in-law and mother-in-law Henry and Emma Wolosz.
Funeral services will be held 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church on Waldo, 1121 North 14th Street, Manitowoc. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. Jose Lopez. Relatives and friends may call at the Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home on Monday, February 17, 2020 from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. The visitation will continue on Tuesday at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church on Waldo from 10:30 a.m. until the time of services at 11:30 a.m. Following the funeral service a luncheon will be held at the Harrigan Parkside Gathering Center, 620 N. Water Street, Manitowoc, located on the south property of the Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home. Cremation will take place at the Harrigan Parkside Crematory and Chapel with burial of his cremated remains at Holy Cross Cemetery in Two Rivers at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated in Peter's name to Manitowoc Professional Police Association. Online condolences to the family may be sent to www.harriganparksidefuneralhome.com
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to HomeCare Health Services & Hospice, Dr. Baatz, and the HFM Cancer Center for the care and compassion they have shown to Peter and his family.
The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home, North 11th and St. Clair streets, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020