Sister Peter Stengl
Manitowoc - Sister Peter Stengl, age 99, a member of the Franciscan Sisters of Christian Charity, died Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at Holy Family Convent, Manitowoc.
The former Phyllis Mary Stengl was born October 4, 1920 in Antigo, Wisconsin, daughter of the late Louis and Anna (Suick) Stengl. She entered the convent in 1935 and professed her vows in 1939. Sister Peter earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Holy Family College, Manitowoc, Wisconsin; a Masters degree in Math from the University of Madison and a Master in Education Administration degree from the University of Notre Dame, South Bend, Indiana. She ministered as a teacher at St. Mary, Bloomington; St. Paul, Wrightstown; St. John the Baptist, Seymour; Holy Rosary, Kewaunee; Catholic Memorial High School, Waukesha; Holy Family College, Manitowoc, all in Wisconsin and principal at Xavier High School, Appleton, Wisconsin. Sister Peter held various leadership roles in the Community while at San Xavier Mission, Tucson, Arizona and Walnut, California (Regional Coordinator) and at Holy Family Convent, Manitowoc (Member of the General Council). She served as Administrator at St. Paul Manor, Kaukauna, Wisconsin; Homemaker at the Bishop Wycislo Residence, Green Bay, Wisconsin; and had various responsibilities while at San Damiano, Slinger; Silver Lake (Holy Family) College, Manitowoc; Catholic Memorial, Waukesha; and Holy Family Convent, Manitowoc, Wisconsin. Since 2014 Sister Peter had been engaged in the Prayer Apostolate while a resident of St. Rita Health Center, Manitowoc.
Survivors include Franciscan Sisters of Christian Charity, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Anna (Suick) Stengl, brothers and sister-in-law: Elmer (Aves) Stengl and Louis Stengl, sisters and brothers-in-law: Evelyn Stengl, Vivian (Alois) Adamski, Mary Lou (Edward) Eiter.
Memorial contributions may be made to support retired Franciscan Sisters of Christian Charity, in care of FSCC Retirement Fund, Holy Family Convent, 2409 S. Alverno Rd., Manitowoc, WI 54220
The Mass of Resurrection for Sister Peter will take place at Holy Family Convent at a later date.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Apr. 9 to Apr. 11, 2020