Philip Rink Murtaugh
Manitowoc - Philip Rink Murtaugh, age 81, a Two Creeks, Wisconsin resident, passed away Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Tender Reflections Assisted Living, Manitowoc.
He was born October 12, 1939 in Chicago, Illinois, son of the late Timothy J. Murtaugh II and Helen (Rink) Murtaugh. Phil attended Loyola Academy, Wilmette, Illinois, and graduated from the University of Notre Dame, Notre Dame, Indiana. He married Susan Van Thiel on January 29, 1983 at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, Chicago. Phil owned and operated Wardrop, Murtaugh, and Temple, an advertising agency in Chicago until his retirement in 2002. Upon his retirement, he and his family moved to Two Creeks, Wisconsin. Phil and his wife Susan enjoyed and supported symphony. He was also an avid reader, a brilliant writer, and loved sailing.
Survivors include his loving wife of 38 years: Susan Van Thiel Murtaugh; his son: Alex Van Thiel Murtaugh, both of Two Creeks; one brother and sister-in-law: Timothy (Janet) Murtaugh III, Chicago; and one sister: Helen Jean Murtaugh, Chicago. Nieces, nephews, other relatives and many wonderful friends also survive. Phil was preceded in death by his parents: Timothy J. Murtaugh II and Helen (Rink) Murtaugh.
Cremation has occurred at the All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc, and services will be held at a later date.
Phil's family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff and caregivers at Tender Reflections Assisted Living and Heartland Hospice for the care and compassion shown to him and his family.