Phyllis A. Leschig
Manitowoc - Phyllis A. Leschig, age 94, a resident of New Holstein, formerly of Manitowoc, entered eternal life on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at Willow Park Assisted Living in New Holstein.
Phyllis was born on January 6, 1926 in Wabesha, Minnesota. She was the daughter of the late Herbert and Orma Ebersold Zeller. On April 23, 1956 she married Paul M. Leschig in Wabesha, MN. He preceded her in death on February 20, 2012. Plyllis was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church.
She is survived by one daughter: Colleen (Charles Hanas) Nesbitt, Ketchikan, AK; one brother: Dave Zeller, Valley City, ND; along with other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Herbert and Orma Zeller, husband, Paul Leschig, two sisters and one brother.
Memorial services will be held 11 a.m. on Monday, January 20, 2020 at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church on Waldo, 1121 North 14th Street, Manitowoc. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. Bill Evans. Relatives and friends may call at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church on Waldo on Monday from 10 a.m. until the time of services at 11 a.m. Following the funeral service there will be a luncheon at the Harrigan Parkside Gathering Center, 620 North Water Street, Manitowoc, located on the south property of the Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home. Cremation has taken place at the Harrigan Parkside Crematory and Chapel with entombment of the cremains to follow at Knollwood Mausoleum.
The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Crematory, North 11th and St. Clair streets, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Jan. 13 to Jan. 19, 2020