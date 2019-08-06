|
Phyllis H. and William K. Neidinger
Cleveland, WI - Phyllis H. Neidinger, Oct. 22, 1931- Feb.13, 2015
William K. Neidinger, June 20, 1930 - Dec. 25, 2018
A joint interment ceremony Saturday at 3 p.m. will celebrate the lives of Phyllis Hilda Emma (Stoltenberg) Neidinger and her husband of 57 years, William Kuno Neidinger on August 10th at the St. George / St. Johannes Cemetery in Cleveland, Wisconsin.
Phyllis was born on the dairy farm of her parents, Victor and Adelaide (Jaeger) Stoltenberg in Newton, Wisconsin. She was the eldest of three daughters and attended nursing school at Madison General Hospital with the University of Wisconsin, graduating with her registered nursing degree in 1953. She married William Neidinger in 1953 and worked as a registered nurse in Elyria, Ohio from 1953-1958. Her family grew with the births of three children, William, Lisa and Marie. She returned to nursing at Jackson County Schneck Memorial Hospital in Seymour, Indiana from 1972-1996.
Throughout her life, Phyllis was an active member of the Lutheran church. She also was a member of the Bartholomew County Flower Lane Garden Club and a lifetime member of the National Garden Club. In addition to flower arranging, bird watching and travel, she was long active with the League of Women Voters and the Republican Women's Club.
Phyllis passed away after battling Hodgkins Lymphoma for more than two years. She is survived by her sister Joan Dargis, her sister Janet Krofta, her son William Phillip Neidinger, daughters Lisa Janet Neidinger and Marie Joan Kaucher. Her wish was for her ashes placed by the graves of her parents at St. Johannes Cemetery in Cleveland, Wisconsin.
William Kuno (Bill) Neidinger, was born June 20, 1930. He was the oldest of four children of Louise and Otto Kuno Neidinger of Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Raised during World War II, Bill was a Catholic altar boy and an Eagle Scout. He helped support his family and worked his way through college at the University of Wisconsin School of Engineering, later doing post-graduate work at the Louisiana State University.
During college in Madison, Bill met Phyllis Stoltenberg, They married after Bill's graduation.
As a chemical engineer, Bill specialized in plastics materials; he developed seven patents to improve materials and products.
Bill died of Alzheimers disease. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Phyllis, and his sister Nancy. He is survived by his sister Patricia Neidinger and his brother Thomas Neidinger, his children William Phillip Neidinger, daughter Lisa Janet Neidinger, daughter Marie Joan Kaucher and son-in-law Michael Kaucher.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Aug. 6 to Aug. 9, 2019