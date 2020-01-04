|
Polly A. Kraemer
Manitowoc - Polly A. Kraemer, age 60, a resident of Manitowoc, entered eternal life on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at the Aurora BayCare Medical Center in Green Bay.
Polly was born on September 28, 1959 in Manitowoc. She was the daughter of the late Edgar and Arlene Steeber Knauer. Polly was a graduate of Roncalli High School with the class of 1977. She continued her education in Mexico for the following two years. Polly then traveled the world with her mother for the next two years. In 1985 she became employed with the City of Manitowoc at Evergreen Cemetery for 15 years followed by two years of employment with Paul and Barbara Stitt at Natural Ovens. Polly then worked at West Of The Lake Gardens until she retired in 2015. On August 20, 1988 she married Anthony J. Kraemer in Manitowoc. Polly did volunteer gardening at Hope Community Church. She was a member of the "Booze Sisters", a name her sisters called themselves, traveling to various locations together several times a year. Patty and her husband, Tony, made their weekly rounds at The Hide Out, Linebacker, and Wenzel's Perfect World to get together with friends.
She is survived by her husband of 31 years: Tony; one son: Ryan Kraemer and his fiancé, Claire La Liberte, Manitowoc; one sister: Sue (Donald) Jeske and their two children, Scott and Kevin, Manitowoc; three siblings: Karmen (Dale) Meissner, Two Rivers; Kristine Bangart, New Holstein; Michael (Kristi) Knauer, Manitowoc; special niece and part of the "Booze Sisters", Vickie Wetenkamp, Palatine, IL; aunt: Mary Lou (Jim) Rozmarynowski, Florida; pet cat: Pumpkin; along with nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edgar and Arlene Knauer, and two sisters, Kathleen Weichart and Gail Powell.
Memorial services will be held 12 p.m. on Friday, January 10, 2020 at the Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home. Officiating will be Bo Perkins from Hope Community Church. Relatives and friends may call at the Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home on Friday from 9 a.m. until the time of the memorial service at 12 p.m. Following the memorial service a luncheon will be held at the Harrigan Parkside Gathering Center located on the south property of the funeral home. Cremation has taken place at the Harrigan Parkside Crematory and Chapel. Online condolences to the family may be sent to www.harriganparksidefuneralhome.com
The family would like to convey special thanks to the Manitowoc Paramedics and Aurora BayCare Medical Center for all they did to help Polly and her family. Polly's love and care for other people will live on through her organ donation to help those in need.
The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Crematory, North 11th and St. Clair streets, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
