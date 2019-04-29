|
|
Quirin H. "Junior" Swetlik Jr.
Manitowoc - Quirin H. "Junior" Swetlik, Jr. age 82, entered into eternal life on Saturday, April 27, 2019.
Junior was born July 30, 1936 in Kellnersville, WI to the late Quirin, Sr. and Eleanor Braun Swetlik. On August 30, 1958, he married Janice Zywicke at the former St. Mary's Catholic Church in Manitowoc. He served in the United States Army Airborne as a paratrooper for two years.
On April 1, 1963 he opened Swetlik Service Station on the corner of North 11th and Huron Streets in Manitowoc. It was here where he loved what he did 365 days of the year! His passion was to help his customers. Junior was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, Amvets Post #99, and the Fraternal Order of the Eagles Aires #706.
Junior is survived by his wife of 60 years, Janice; four daughters: Jill (Steve) Schlies, Dublin, OH; Gina (Jim) Franz, Menomonee Falls, WI; Karyn (Steve) Kleinfeldt, Newton, WI; Tricia (Bob) Dewane, Kossuth, WI; two brothers: Allan Swetlik, Manitowoc and Dale (Lynn) Swetlik, Manitowoc; five sisters: Elaine (Leroy) Olson, Manitowoc; Beatrice Antholz, New Holstein, WI; Florence (Kenneth) Fredrick, Dundee, IL; Janice Wanek, Appleton, WI; and Nancy Staudinger, Manitowoc; one sister-in-law, Sharon Swetlik; eleven grandchildren: Sam, Steven, David and Caroline Schlies; Harrison, Theo and William Franz; Zylia Kleinfeldt; Tierney, Josie and Quinn Dewane; his faithful employee, Dan Kirt… and many other relatives and friends. Junior was preceded in death by his daughter, Beth; his brothers, Leroy and Byron; sister, Barbara; brother-in-law, Ronald Staudinger and sister-in-law, Susan.
Memorial services will be held 11 a.m. on Friday, May 3, 2019 at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church on Waldo, 1121 North 14th Street, Manitowoc. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. Dave Pleier. Entombment will follow at Calvary Mausoleum in Manitowoc. Cremation has taken place at the Harrigan Parkside Crematory and Chapel. Relatives and friends may call at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church on Waldo on Friday from 9 a.m. until the time of services at 11 a.m. Following the funeral service a luncheon will be held at the Harrigan Parkside Gathering Center, 620 North Water Street, Manitowoc, located on the south property of the Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate memorials in Junior's name to St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Parish or Roncalli High School. Online condolences to the family may be sent to www.harriganparksidefuneralhome.com.
The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Crematory, North 11th and St. Clair streets, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Apr. 29 to May 2, 2019