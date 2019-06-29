|
|
Rachel Liane Peterson
Reedsville - Rachel Liane Peterson, age 17, of Reedsville, Wisconsin, was called home to her Lord on Wednesday, June 26, 2019.
She was born April 28, 2002 in Sheboygan, daughter of Daryl and Deborah (Meyer) Peterson. Rachel attended St. Gregory Catholic School, St. Nazianz, graduating 8th grade in 2016. She was currently a student at Reedsville High School. She was an Honor Roll student and was inducted into the National Honor Society her sophomore year. She was also a member of the Alpha Leo Club. Rachel loved sports, especially volleyball, basketball, and track, lettering in all three. She played Varsity volleyball, making the All-Conference 2nd Team as a junior. Rachel was a starter and captain of the Reedsville Girls Varsity Basketball Team. She ran track and achieved her goal when she qualified for state with her 4X400 relay team and set a school record. She had a gift and passion for art. That passion and her feelings came through in her work. Her pieces were chosen the last two years to be displayed at the Big East Conference art show. Rachel was a kind soul, volunteering her time at the ADD camp at Camp Sinawa. She was employed as a dietary aid with Manitowoc Health and Rehabilitation Center. Rachel was a young woman of strong faith and was an active member of St. Gregory Catholic Church, St. Nazianz and was looking forward to her confirmation.
Survivors include her parents: Daryl & Deborah Peterson, Reedsville; her much loved sisters: Alayna and Kayla Peterson; maternal grandfather: Alan Meyer, Valders; paternal grandmother: Suzanne (Vernon) Last, New Holstein; aunts and uncles: Douglas Meyer, Stillwater, MN, David (Laurel) Meyer, Manitowoc, Dianna (Robert) Niesen, Kiel, Dean (Jayne) Meyer, New Holstein, Donna DeRosa, Eau Claire, Doreen (Jon) LaMirande, New Richmond, Dawn (Donald) Smoot, Elkhart Lake, and Kim Peterson, Appleton; her cousins: Julie, Kenzie, Angela, Pamela, Joseph, Jeffrey, Laura, Joshua, Jamie, Andrea, Kate, Sasha, Aric, Alicia, Antonio, Sara, Jacob, Ethan, Jenny, and Andy, and all of their children; and Carrie and Emmett Holton, who have become family. Rachel's life was filled with many friends who she loved. She was a kind, loving, supportive, honest, and trustworthy friend. She found friends with those same traits and they and their families brought joy to her life. There are many coaches, teachers and school administrators that she has loved and respected throughout the years who have helped shape her life. She is preceded in death by her maternal grandmother: Gladys Meyer; paternal grandfather: James Peterson; paternal great-grandmother: Ruth Peterson; and one uncle: Michael Peterson. Rachel also lost someone she loved deeply when Jevon Lemke was taken to be with the Lord last year. They now walk hand in hand beside Jesus.
Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. Noon on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at St. Gregory Catholic Church, 214 Church Street, St. Nazianz. Officiating at the Mass of Christian Burial will be the Rev. Tony Ibekwe. Rachel will be laid to rest at St. Gregory Catholic Cemetery, St. Nazianz.
The family will greet relatives and friends from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Monday, July 1, 2019 at St. Gregory Catholic Church, St. Nazianz, with a prayer service and candle light vigil to conclude the visitation at 7:00 p.m. The visitation will continue from 10:00 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at St. Gregory Catholic Church, St. Nazianz.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com
The Christianson & Deja Funeral Home, Valders, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Rachel was an exceptional young woman, who had a knack for listening and was the friend that everyone went to. She left a lasting impact on all who had the privilege to meet her. She will be deeply missed.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on June 29, 2019