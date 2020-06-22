Ralph M. Kratz
1936 - 2020
Ralph M. Kratz

Manitowoc, Wisconsin - Ralph M. Kratz, age 84, a Manitowoc resident, passed away Friday evening, June 19, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

He was born on February 3, 1936 in De Pere, Wisconsin, son of the late Fred and Lena (DeGrand) Kratz. On November 21, 1964 Ralph married Audrey Krause at St. Ann Catholic Church, Francis Creek. He was employed with Jagemann Plating for 51 years as well as with Manitowoc Tractor Sales for 12 years. Ralph enjoyed working with motors, driving truck and gardening. He also liked to watch truck and tractor pulls.

Survivors include his loving wife of 55 years: Audrey Kratz, Manitowoc; six children: Ralph Jr. (Tami) Kratz, Mike (Tina) Kratz, Wayne (Laurie) Kratz, Dave (Karen) Kratz, and Steve (Laura) Kratz, Angel (Tim) Thomas; eight grandchildren: Taylor (Favian) Tamayo, Mariah Kratz, Travis and Austin Kratz, Camden and Mason Kratz, and Joey and Bryson Thomas; One great grandchild: Novalye Tamayo; one brother: Norbert (Barb) Kratz; three sisters: Bernice Behnke , Lillian Mangin , and Evelyn Loose. One sister-in-law: Diane Kratz. Nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. He was preceded in death by his parents; one son: Joseph Kratz; three sisters: Helen Kratz, Lucille Gronke, and Lavern Kangas; two brothers: Hank and Arthur; his mother-in-law and father-in-law: Ed and Vera Krause; and brothers-in-law: Clarence Kangas, Lester Behnke, and Wes Loose. He is also survived by his four legged buddy, Sugar. Special thanks to Aurora at Home Hospice workers Elizabeth and Jason.

Cremation has occurred at the All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc, and private family services have been held.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com

The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.






Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Jun. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
June 21, 2020
Special condolences to Steve, an important person to the Franciscan Sisters of Christian Charity!
Sister Anne Marie Lom
