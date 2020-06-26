Ralph M. Kratz
1936 - 2020
Ralph M. Kratz

Manitowoc - Ralph M. Kratz, age 84, a Manitowoc resident, passed away Friday evening, June 19, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Inadvertently omitted from the original obituary was one brother-in-law who preceded him in death: George Mangin.

The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.




Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Pfeffer Funeral Home
928 South 14th Street
Manitowoc, WI 54220
920-684-4642
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 24, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Its been a very long time since I visited with my uncle Ralph. But on each occasion I did it was rememberable. I wish you and the family all the best.
Leo Kangas
Family
June 22, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Daniel Langnese
Friend
June 21, 2020
Special condolences to Steve, an important person to the Franciscan Sisters of Christian Charity!
Sister Anne Marie Lom
