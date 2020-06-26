Ralph M. Kratz
Manitowoc - Ralph M. Kratz, age 84, a Manitowoc resident, passed away Friday evening, June 19, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family.
Inadvertently omitted from the original obituary was one brother-in-law who preceded him in death: George Mangin.
The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Jun. 26, 2020.