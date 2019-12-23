|
Ralph T. Trefz
Manitowoc - Ralph T. Trefz, age 86, a resident of Manitowoc, passed away on Sunday morning, December 22, 2019 at Hamilton Health Services, Two Rivers.
Ralph was born on October 21, 1933 in Manitowoc, son of the late William A. and Mildred (Krohn) Trefz. He graduated from Manitowoc Lincoln High School with the class of 1952. Ralph served in the United States Army in the Military Police from October of 1953 until his honorable discharge in September of 1955. On November 13, 1953 Ralph married the former Betty Vetter in Augusta, GA. He was a member of the Plumbers & Steamfitters Local 445, Manitowoc, Local 298 Green Bay and Local 400 Plumbers & Steamfitters of Kaukauna. Ralph served as president of Local 445 and Manitowoc Building Construction Trades Council and various other committees and conventions. He retired in 1997. Ralph loved camping and traveling through-out the U.S., Canada and Mexico. He especially loved his three grandsons, working with cars, plumbing and finding solutions.
Survivors include his wife: Betty Trefz, Manitowoc; three daughters and one son-in-law: Kathleen (Charles) Behnke, Manitowoc, Barbara Lefky, Maple Plain, MN, Joan Kersten, Manitowoc; three grandsons: Brandon Behnke, Manitowoc, Jason Kersten, Manitowoc, Joey (Dannielle) Kersten, Manitowoc; step-sister: Helen Shelffo, Denver, CO; one step-sister-in-law: Arlene Umnus, Manitowoc, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. He was preceded in death by his parents: William (Mildred) Trefz; one brother: Robert Trefz; one son-in-law: Theodore Loken; seven brothers-in-law and five sisters-in-law: Ervin (Violet) Vetter, Milton (Eleanor) Vetter, Elton Vetter, Eugene Vetter, Hazel (Clarence) Waack, Lucille (Orland) Hall, Dolly (Larry) Woijta.
A Memorial service will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 26, 2019 at Bethany Ev. Lutheran Church, 3209 Meadow Lane, Manitowoc. Rev. Stephen Melso will officiate. Relatives and friends may call at the church on Thursday from 3:00 p.m. until the time of services at 6:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers a memorial has been established in his name. Reinbold & Pfeffer Family Funeral Home of Manitowoc assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.jensreinboldandpfeffer.com
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Hamilton Health Services for all the compassionate loving care given to Dad.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019