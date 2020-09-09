Ralph V. Hencsik
Manitowoc - Ralph V. Hencsik, age 76, of Manitowoc, died Sunday evening, September 6, 2020 at Aurora Medical Center, Two Rivers.
Ralph was born on December 28, 1943, in Milwaukee, son of the late Stephen and Henrietta (Schrank) Hencsik. He graduated with the class of 1960 from Casimir Pulaski High School in Milwaukee and attended MATC earning his Associate Degree in Police Science. On June 22, 1968 Ralph married the former Joyce L. Perathaner in Milwaukee. She preceded him in death on December 25, 2002. He worked as a Police Officer for 32 years. The couple moved from Milwaukee to Manitowoc in 1995 where Ralph worked for 4-1/2 more years as a police officer until his retirement on June 30, 2001. He was an avid golfer and bowler, bowling a 300 game on February 27, 1990 at B&B Bowl in West Allis. He was a member of Bethany Ev. Lutheran Church, Manitowoc and was a past director of the Manitowoc Bowling Association.
Survivors include one son: Todd Hencsik, De Pere; one daughter-in-law: Lisa Hencsik, De Pere; two grandchildren: Parker Hencsik, De Pere, Charli Hencsik, De Pere, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. He was preceded in death by his parents: Stephen and Henrietta Hencsik; his wife: Joyce Hencsik; one brother: Steve Hencsik; two sisters and brothers-in-law: Nancy (Dick) Tarkowski, Frances (Robert) Surges.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Bethany Ev. Lutheran Church, 3209 Meadow Lane, Manitowoc. Rev.'s Robert Kujawski and Stephen Melso will officiate with burial to follow at Evergreen Cemetery, Manitowoc. Relatives and friends may call at the church on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. The Reinbold & Pfeffer Family Funeral Home of Manitowoc is assisting the family with arrangements.