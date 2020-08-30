Ralph William Ihde
Manitowoc - Ralph William Ihde, of the Greatest Generation, was born July 1, 1924 in Watertown, WI to Frank and Lydia (Mahnke) Ihde. He grew up in Clyman, WI, where his father owned Ihde Hardware.
Ralph attended Zion Lutheran School and Juneau High School before graduating from Watertown High School in 1942.
Ralph was inducted into the United States Army at Camp Grant in Illinois in 1943, and attended Basic Training at Camp Wolters in Mineral Wells, TX. Ralph continued his training for seven months in basic engineering at the Illinois Institute of Technology in Chicago, and ultimately ended up at Central Signal Corps School at Camp Crowder, Neosho, MO, studying Message Center Operation and cryptography.
As a Buck Sergeant of the Signal Corps, he took a troop ship across the Pacific, disembarking at Bombay, India. He took his first airplane ride in a C-46 Commando from an American airbase, over and through the Himalayas, to Kunming, China. When the war in the Pacific ended, the unit flew to Shanghai, where Ralph worked as a Message Center Chief.
After eighteen months abroad, Ralph sailed back to Seattle, and then boarded a train east. On April 12th, 1946, he was discharged from Camp McCoy with the rank of Technical Sergeant.
Ralph took advantage of the GI Bill to attend the University of Wisconsin, graduating in 1950 with a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration. He began working for GMAC out of the Madison, Wisconsin office.
On September 9th, 1950, he married Marie Benzel at St. John's Lutheran Church in Watertown. The couple moved to Manitowoc in 1952, when Ralph took a job in the credit department at the Mirro Aluminum Corporation, later becoming the Credit Manager and the Assistant Secretary Treasurer of the company. They were blessed with two children, James (Jim) and Laurie. Ralph retired in 1984; Marie and he then enjoyed leisure time with family and friends.
Sports were a central part of his life, particularly baseball and softball, which he played from Clyman to Shanghai to the University of Wisconsin. Ralph was an avid fan of history as well, especially WWII, and delighted in sharing stories of his own adventures. He enjoyed music, especially polkas, big bands, hymns, and pipe organ.
Ralph had a strong Christian faith and was a proud Lutheran. He was an active member of Redeemer Lutheran Church for over 60 years, serving in leadership roles, teaching Sunday School and Confirmation, and attending the weekly Men's Breakfast Bible Class.
Ralph died peacefully at age 96 on August 25th at the home of his daughter and son-in-law, where he had been living since November 2019. While now home with his Lord, he will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Survivors include his daughter, Laurie Jean Larson (John) of Northfield, MN; daughter-in-law Jeri McClenaghan-Ihde of Surf City, NJ; granddaughters Annaka Marie Larson (Andy Tolan) of Minneapolis, MN; and Emily Alice Larson (Bill Fischer) of Joplin, MO, grandson, Benjamin Quince Ihde of St. Paul, MN, and his one year-old great-grandson James Tolan-Larson. Ralph was preceded in death by his parents, his son James, and his wife Marie.
A private interment will take place at Knollwood Memorial Park Mausoleum, and a Memorial Service will be held in the summer of 2021 with military honors. Memorials preferred to Redeemer Lutheran Church, Dakota Boys and Girls Ranch (www.dakotaranch.org
), Doctors Without Borders (www.doctorswithoutborders.org
), or donations to your local blood donation center.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com
.
The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.