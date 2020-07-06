Ramona A. Rodey
Manitowoc - Ramona A. Rodey, age 89, of Manitowoc, died Sunday afternoon, July 5, 2020 at her residence.
Ramona was born on December 9, 1930 in Buffalo County, WI, daughter of the late Gerald and Beatrice (Yarrington) Slagle. She graduated with the class of 1948 from Bethel Academy in Arpin, Wisconsin and received her nursing training at Emmanuel Missionary College at Berrien Springs, Michigan. On June 20, 1952 Ramona married David C. Rodey at Peace Lutheran in Menomonie, WI. He preceded her in death on November 10, 2015. She worked as a Nurses Aid at Holy Family Hospital and also worked as a private duty Nurses Aid. She enjoyed spending time with her family, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Ramona was a member of First Lutheran Church of Manitowoc, the Church Council, Altar Guild and a volunteer at the Hope House. Ramona was an avid reader and enjoyed bowling, playing cards, traveling, Green Bay Packers and bird watching. She was a breast cancer survivor.
Ramona is survived by her four children: Dayna Sue Rodey, Manitowoc; Craig A. (Karen) Rodey, Manitowoc; Charles D. (Bonnie) Rodey, Manitowoc; Tonya L. (Greg Danastasio) Rodey, Springdale, PA; eleven grandchildren: Heather Vetter and her fiancé: John Cunningham, Manitowoc, Amanda Gosz and her fiancé, Ben Archive, Green Bay, Derek (Kristine) Novak, Manitowoc, Christopher (Tricia) Rodey, Sun Prarie, Tyler Rodey, Sheboygan, David (Jenny) Rodey, Shawano, Richard (Katie Prier) Rodey, Milwaukee, Traci (Jay) Jones, Killeen, TX, Fawn Groothoff, Appleton, Crystal (Justin) Nienow, Two Rivers, Aleasha Groothoff, Springdale, PA: eighteen great-grandchildren: Cheyenne, Makenzi, Ella, Olivia, Ethan, Allie, Valen, Raven, Jocelyn, Adan, Sora, Craig "CJ", Star, Cody, Corbin, Nolan, Lexis and Landon; one brother: Lorne Slagle, Pepin, special friend: Tove Alecksen, Manitowoc, other relatives and friends also survive. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband: David C. Rodey; two sisters-in-law; Karen Slagle, Clarice Mersh.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 10, 2020 at Jens Family Funeral Home & Crematory, 1122 South 8th Street, Manitowoc. Rev. Rachel Hacker will officiate with burial to follow at Evergreen Cemetery. Relatives and friends may call at the funeral home on Friday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. Online condolences may be expressed at www.lakeshorefamilyfuneralhomes.com
The family would like to offer a special thank you to the Holy Family Memorial Hospice especially Brenda Behnke and Alicia Endries of Holy Family Memorial Home Care for their compassionate loving care given to Mom.