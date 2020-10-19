Ramona "Mona" L. Wagner
Manitowoc - Ramona "Mona" L. Wagner, age 65, a Manitowoc resident, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at her home.
Mona was born on January 12, 1955 in Two Rivers, daughter of the late Earl and Claribel (Jacquart) Abbet. She worked for many years as a bartender at Our World and Kornely's. Mona liked old country music and always had a joke on hand to make people laugh. She was great with numbers and enjoyed playing cards, Bingo and Yahtzee. Mona also enjoyed trips to Oneida. She was a very kind, generous person and would help anyone in need. More than anything, she loved her children and grandchildren.
Survivors include her two daughters: Tanya (John) Reeson, Two Rivers, Raissa Wagner (friend: Martin), Manitowoc; seven grandchildren: Daniel Wagner, Jolene Wagner, Kailee Reeson, Preston Perez, Caleb Wagner, Rene Lopez, Jordan Bruechert; two sisters: Bonita "Bonnie" Strauss, Brenda (Jeff) McLaughlin; two brothers: Arnie Chynoweth, Earl (Donna) Abbet; and one sister-in-law: Terri Abbet. Nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. She was also preceded in death by her husband: Randy Wagner; one son: Eric Wagner; two brothers: Fred Chynoweth and Don Abbet; one brother-in-law: Jack Strauss; one niece: Debbie Zima; and one nephew: Jim Abbet.
The family will greet relatives and friends on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at the Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. Everyone is asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing when possible. Following visitation cremation will take place at All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc.
The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.