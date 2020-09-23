Ramona "Monie" Madson
Valders - Ramona "Monie" Madson, age 89, most recently living at The Court at Felician Village in Manitowoc, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 21, 2020, surrounded by her loving family in the home of her daughter. Her sparkling blue eyes and her quick smile will be missed by all those who knew her.
Monie was born July 21, 1931, in the township of Newtonburg, daughter of the late Erhardt and Erna (Pleuss) Haupt. She was baptized and confirmed at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Newtonburg. She graduated from Manitowoc Lincoln High School, class of 1949. She married James T. Madson on July 29, 1950, at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church. He preceded her in death in 2007.
Monie and Jim attended Faith Lutheran Church in Valders, where they served as Luther League Advisors. She volunteered on the Board of Evangelism, Ladies Aid and participated in Circle Bible Studies. Ramona also served as a Sunday School Teacher.
While raising four daughters and helping to manage the family farm on Highway 151 with Jim, Monie also worked at the Valders Egg Plant and several local grocery stores. She was a favorite with customers and co-workers alike and dearly loved the friends she made at Silver Lake, Brunner's in Branch, Red Owl and ABC in Manitowoc. She enjoyed when her family and friends visited at work and always made time for a conversation to catch up with those she hadn't seen in a while. Later in life her love for people brought Ramona to Rosebud Manor, where she cared for the elderly.
Monie and Jim enjoyed their home away from home at Goetz's Resort on Little Sturgeon Bay for weekend fishing and relaxation. Whether at home or at "the trailer," Monie loved to cook and entertain friends - no one ever left hungry. She would travel between the refrigerator and the table, putting out homemade pickles, salsa, and fresh zucchini bread, encouraging everyone to "Eat, eat!"
Monie and Jim were both known for their sense of humor and love of jokes. At one point they took a bus tour and Monie played along with Jim, who spent the entire vacation dressed and behaving like 'Mortimer Snerd,' a live version of the slow-witted country bumpkin puppet made famous by Edgar Bergen. After Jim's passing in 2007, Monie kept the spirit of laughter alive by telling Jim's favorite jokes and asking others to tell their favorites at every opportunity. It can be truly said that Monie's life was filled with laughter among family and good friends, shared around her bountiful table. Ramona enjoyed cooking, baking, canning, playing cards, making quilts, sewing and word searches. Monie was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She will be sadly missed by her family and all those who knew her.
Survivors include her daughters: Debra (Joseph) Linsmeier, Appleton; Pamela (Mark) Rinzel, Manitowoc; Gail (Jeffrey) Ryan, Green Bay; Peggy Madson, Manitowoc; eight grandchildren: Jennifer Glowaski (Chris McMichael), Sarah Newberry (Matt Draheim), Derek Tauschek, Clare (Luke) Halverson, Nicholas Rinzel, Jason (Brooke) Ryan, Julie (Ryan) Lokken, Andrew (Danielle) Madson; great-grandchildren: Kristina (Nick), James, Evelyn, Gavin, Nolan, Marissa, Will, Lacey, Taylor, Faith, Signe, Trevor and Derek. Ramona was also survived by three sisters-in-law and one brother-in-law: Bette Haupt, Larry (Joy) Madson, Jean Madson, nieces, nephews, other relatives, friends and special friends Joanne, Terri and Patty.
Ramona was also preceded in death by one granddaughter, Tara Sousek, four brothers and three sisters-in-law: Robert (Salome) Haupt, Elroy (Hilda) Haupt, Frederick Haupt, James Haupt; three brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Gordon Madson, Grace Eva Madson, Betty (Kenny) Petri, Myron (Vivian) Herzog, nephew, Mark Haupt, nieces, Mary Haupt and Kari Reinertson, great niece, Dawn Hill, great nephew, Christopher Dill, great great nephew, Bentley McDonald, infant of Larry and Joy Madson and infant of Paul and Annette Haupt.
Private family services will be held at a later date.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staffs of The Court at The Felician Village, HomeCare Health Services and Hospice and Unity Hospice.
