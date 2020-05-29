Randall J. Weber



Greenfield, IN - Randall (Randy) J. Weber, age 61, a resident of Greenfield, Indiana, formerly a Manitowoc resident, entered eternal life on Thursday, May 21, 2020 as a result of a construction accident in Greenfield, IN.



Randy was born on June 23, 1958 in Manitowoc. He is the son of LaVerne Uhler Weber and the late Alan E. Weber. Randy attended Immanuel Ev. Lutheran Grade School and Church where he was confirmed. He continued his education in Monroe, Michigan where he graduated from Monroe High School with the class of 1976. Randy worked in the concrete pipe manufacturing industry for the majority of his life. Notably with Hydro Conduit Corporation for over 20 plus years in Kansas City, St. Louis, Washington D.C. and Houston, Texas. He continued working in the concrete pipe manufacturing area for various other companies throughout the Midwest. He loved and enjoyed his Harley's.



He is survived by his beloved children; sons, Alan John "AJ" Weber, Clayton, IL, Mackenzie (Mack) of Iowa City, IO, and daughter, Callie of ST. Louis, MO, grandson Kamrym, Clayton, IL; his mother, LaVerne Weber, Manitowoc; one sister and brother-in-law, Sara Weber and Victor Martina, Los Altos Hills, CA; aunts, uncles, along with other relatives and friends. He was precede in death by his father, Alan E. Weber.



Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at the Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home. Officiating will be Rev. Mark Johnston. Burial will follow at Knollwood Cemetery. Relatives and friends may call at the Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home on Saturday from 10:30 a.m. until the time of services at 11 a.m.



The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Crematory, North 11th and St. Clair streets, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.









