Randall P. Leifer
Manitowoc - Randall P. Leifer, age 64, a resident of Manitowoc, entered eternal life on Sunday, May 17, 2020 at the University of Wisconsin Hospital in Madison.
Randy was born on July 27, 1955 in Manitowoc. He was the son of the late Lee Leifer and Arleen Stargardt Leifer Besaw. Randy was a graduate of Manitowoc Lutheran High School with the class of 1973. He continued his education at Northwestern College in Watertown, WI graduating in 1977. He then went on to the Wisconsin Lutheran Seminary in Mequon for the next three years. Randy was employed with Natural Ovens since 2003 until the present time. On February 14, 2000 he married Karen L. Kollath at Frist Lutheran Church in Manitowoc. Randy was a member of Bethany Ev. Lutheran Church. He was active with the Masquers Theater, Little Sandwich Theater, Reedsville Community Theater, and the Peter Quince Theater. He was known for having many books and was a voracious reader with one of his favorite books being the Bible.
He is survived by his wife of 20 years, Karen; five children, Rachel (Taras) Konrad, Paul (Nancy) Leifer, Rebekah (Brian) Rushton, Nate Leifer, and Eric (Angela) Siebert; eight grandchildren, one brother and two sisters, Jeff (Ann) Leifer, Pam Leifer, and Karen Drossart; nieces, nephews, along with other relatives and friends and his pet dog, Ruby Pearle. He was preceded in death by his parents, father-in-law and mother-in-law, Bob and Elaine Kollath, brother-in-law, Dean Drossart, and his Aunt Shirley Schuette.
Memorial services will be held 6 p.m. on Friday, May 22, 2020 at Bethany Ev. Lutheran Church, 3209 Meadow Lane, Manitowoc. Officiating will be Rev. Robert Kujawski and Rev. Stephen Melso. Relatives and friends may call at Bethany Ev. Lutheran Church on Friday from 4 p.m. until the time of services at 6 p.m. Cremation has taken place at the Harrigan Parkside Crematory and Chapel.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials for a memorial fund being established in Randy's name. Online condolences to the family may be sent to www.harriganparksidefuneralhome.com
The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Crematory, North 11th and St. Clair streets, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from May 20 to May 21, 2020