|
|
Randall Wegner
Maribel - Randall "Randy" Wegner, age 66 of Maribel, passed away on Saturday, September 21, 2019.
Family and friends may gather at St. John Ev. Lutheran Church, 14311 S. Maribel Road, Maribel on Monday, September 30, 2019 from 4:00pm until 7:00pm, visitation will resume on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at 9:00am until 10:45am with a funeral service at 11:00am, the Rev. Dave Ruddat officiating. In lieu of flowers, donation to St. John Ev. Lutheran Church and School may be made in Randy's memory. A full obituary will appear in the Sunday edition as well as at www.cotterfuneralhome.com.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Sept. 26, 2019