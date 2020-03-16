|
|
Randy L. Brey
Manitowoc - Randy L. Brey, a Manitowoc resident, entered eternal life Saturday evening, March 14, 2020 at Holy Family Memorial Medical Center in Manitowoc.
Randy was born on May 5, 1956 in Manitowoc. He was the son of the late Donald and Donna Bruins Brey.
He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Tammi; daughter, Crystal Brey; granddaughter, Keyarah; grandson, Denan; brother, Gary Brey; aunt, Lois Stelzer; very special friend, John Barta; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, maternal and paternal grandparents, brother, Terry (Al) Brey, and brother-in-law, Steve Haupt.
With respect to Randy's wishes there will be no funeral services. Cremation has taken place at the Harrigan Parkside Crematory and Chapel. Online condolences to the family may be sent to www.harriganparksidefuneralhome.com.
The family would like to express their appreciation to the doctor's and staff at Holy Family Memorial Cancer Care Center for all of their efforts to help Randy.
The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Crematory, North 11th and St. Clair streets, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Mar. 16 to Mar. 18, 2020