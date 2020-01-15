Services
Randy L. Bubolz


1963 - 2020
Randy L. Bubolz Obituary
Randy L. Bubolz

Manitowoc - Randy L. Bubolz, age 56, a resident of Manitowoc, formerly of Reedsville, died unexpectedly early Monday morning, January 13, 2020.

Randy was born in Reedsville on September 28, 1963 to Lesly and Ethel (Hickmann) Bubolz. He graduated from Reedsville High School with the Class of 1981. On May 5, 1989, he married Lisa Kane at St. John-St. James Evangelical Lutheran Church in Reedsville. Randy worked for many years at the Brillion Iron Works and was presently employed with Federal Mogul of Manitowoc. He had a passion for musky fishing and shared his knowledge as a musky fishing guide in the Northwoods. Randy often referred to "Up North" as his "Second Home". He enjoyed hunting and fishing; and loved all Wisconsin Sports as a fan of the Packers, Bucks, Brewers and Badgers.

Survivors include his wife, Lisa Bubolz of Manitowoc; his son, Josh Bubolz and special friend, Brianne, of Brillion; his daughter, Cassandra Bubolz of Mishicot and special friend, Jason; and eight brothers & sisters: Dori (Gary) Reidy, Laura (Jeff) Voeltz, Sandy (Randy) Waack, Rod Bubolz and special friend, Rosie, Doug (Kelly) Bubolz, Dean (Kay) Bubolz, Billy (Stacie) Bubolz, and Rick (Trista) Bubolz. He is further survived by three brothers-in-law, Russ (Renee) Kane, Glenn Kane, and Brian Kane; his furry felines, CoCo and Boo; along with many nieces and nephews; aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lesly and Ethel Bubolz; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Robert and Wilma Kane; and three nephews: Trevor, Travis, and Lucas.

Pastor Harlyn Kuschel will preside at a private funeral service which will be held at the Deja & Martin Funeral Chapels in Two Rivers, for immediate family and close friends.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.dejamartin.com.

Randy will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020
