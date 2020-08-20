1/1
Sister Raphael (Piotrzkowski) Petroski
Sister Raphael (Piotrzkowski) Petroski

Manitowoc - Sister Raphael (Piotrzkowski) Petroski, age 92, a member of the Franciscan Sisters of Christian Charity, died on Thursday morning, August 20, 2020 at Holy Family Convent, Manitowoc.

The former Frances Mary (Piotrzkowski) Petroski was born on March 28, 1928 in Antigo, Wisonsin, daughter of the late Frank and Hattie (Hersant) (Piotrzkowski) Petroski. She entered the convent in 1941 and professed her vows in 1946. Sister Raphael earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Silver Lake College, Manitowoc, Wisconsin.

Sister Raphael ministered as a teacher at St. Mary, Rhinelander; St. Paul and St. Andrew, Manitowoc; Holy Rosary, New Holstein; Sacred Heart, Oshkosh; St. Rose, Clintonville; St. Ann, Francis Creek; St. Mary, Greenleaf; St. Ann, St. Anna; St. Paul, Wrightstown; St. Mary, Hilbert; and St. Francis, Hollandtown. She served as a teacher aide at St. Philip, Green Bay and as principal at St. Ann, Francis Creek and St. Ann, St. Anna, Wisconsin. She also did record keeping and clerical work at St. Philip, Green Bay. Sister Raphael was a member of the Prayer Apostolate and assisted with various tasks at St. Francis Convent, Manitowoc. Since November 2011 she had been a resident of St. Rita Health Center, Manitowoc.

Survivors include the Franciscan Sisters of Christian Charity; one brother and sister-in-law: John Petroski, Donna Piotrzkowski; one sister and brother-in-law: Mary (Herb) Meyer and Ken Barta. Nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. She was preceded in death by her parents: Frank and Hattie (Hersant) (Piotrzkowski) Petroski; one brother: Henry Piotrzkowski; five sisters: Anna (Walter Ridgeman, Joe Esser), Theresa (Felix) Spychalla, Sister Odilia (Piotrzkowski) Petroski, Sister Florence (Piotrzkowski) Petroski, Dorothy (Petroski) Barta; and one sister-in-law: Jean Petroski.

Memorial contributions may be made to support retired Franciscan Sisters of Christian Charity, in care of FSCC Retirement Fund, Holy Family Convent, 2409 S. Alverno Rd., Manitowoc, WI 54220.

The Mass of Resurrection for Sister Raphael will take place on a later date at Holy Family Convent.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com.

The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.






Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Aug. 20 to Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pfeffer Funeral Home
928 South 14th Street
Manitowoc, WI 54220
920-684-4642
