Raymond A. Ritter
1945 - 2020
Raymond A. Ritter

Manitowoc - Raymond A. Ritter, 75, of Manitowoc, found peace September 16, 2020 at Aurora BayCare Medical Center in Green Bay.

He was born August 1, 1945, in Stanley, WI, the son of the late Maxwell and Cora (Syverson) Ritter. Ray served in the U.S. Army working on helicopters in Alaska. He married the former Linda Alfson on May 22, 1971, in Manitowoc. Ray was employed by Mirro, retiring in 1996. He was a frequent caller to WOMT to their programs, and he enjoyed it.

Ray is survived by his wife of 49 years, Linda, daughters, Amy (Todd) Roberts, Menomonee Falls, WI, and Lori (Alex) Otis, Watervliet, NY; son, Benjamin Ritter, Madison, WI; two grandchildren, Gavin Roberts and Lilith Otis; brother and sisters, Dale (Vicki) Ritter, Ruth Phillippi, Janette Westaby, Muriel Eslinger, Elaine Burgess, and Doreen Ritter, and many other relatives and friends.

A memorial service will be held at a later date in Ray's hometown of Stanley. Cremation has taken place at Harrigan Parkside Crematory and Chapel. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.harriganparksidefuneralhome.com

The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Crematory, North 11th and St. Clair streets, Manitowoc is assisting the family with arrangements.








Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Sep. 18 to Sep. 20, 2020.
