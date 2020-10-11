Raymond (Ray) Krueger



Manitowoc - Raymond (Ray) Krueger, age 90, a resident of Manitowoc, WI passed from this life and entered his eternal home on October 7, 2020. He was born on July 30, 1930 to the late Ewald and Viola Krueger in Two Rivers, WI. He is preceded in death by his brothers Arnold, Erwin and Ewald, Jr. Krueger as well as a son, Terry Krueger and granddaughters Sherri and Sarah.



Ray graduated from Washington High School, Two Rivers, in 1948 and Manitowoc County Normal Teacher's College in 1951. He married Jane Avery on December 16, 1950. They have five children: Terry Krueger, Mari (Brad) King, Sally (Dewey) Trogdon, John (Lynn) Krueger and Connie Burbach. They also have 15 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.



Ray was a clerk for the Soo Line's car ferry operation while in college. After he graduated, he taught and was a principal in some of the last one-room schools in the state. He was an inspection foreman at Paragon Electric Company, Two Rivers. After moving to Sheboygan, Ray was a Real Estate Salesman for Chambers Realty, as well as a house painter for Jim Richter, and sold and repaired furniture for Bitter Neuman. He enjoyed refurbishing older homes and purchased and repaired several that provided affordable rental units as well. And he loved helping family with home repairs and projects in their homes.



Ray worked hard, but also enjoyed family time, church service and travelling around the country with Jane after retirement. He enjoyed camping with the family and taking the kids and grandkids fishing and boating. He enjoyed building model airplanes and sharing that passion as well as his faith with kids at his church, mentoring a group called Sky Pilots as well as Royal Rangers. Ray most recently attended Connection Church in Manitowoc. He also loved singing, especially in church choirs over the years. This carried through to his final years as he sang along with Jane and Connie during their frequent visits to his care facility. He loved bible scripture, a favorite being Ephesians 2:8 "For by grace you have been saved through faith. And this is not your own doing; it is the gift of God."



Ray was a loving and faithful husband and father and will be greatly missed. A private memorial service will be held at Connection Church, on Friday, October 16, 2020, at 1:00 pm. Contact a family member to request access to a live stream of the service. Ray's interment will be at Gardens of Peace Mausoleum in Sheboygan, WI.











