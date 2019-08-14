|
|
Raymond F. "Pepper" Zaruba
Cooperstown - Raymond F. "Pepper" Zaruba, age 84, formerly of the township of Cooperstown, passed away Tuesday morning, August 13, 2019 at the Manitowoc Health & Rehabilitation Center where he resided for the past 18 months.
Pepper was born on February 11, 1935 in the town of Cooperstown, son of the late Reuben and Bessie (Hostak) Zaruba. He was a 1953 graduate of Denmark High School. On July 10, 1956, Pepper began his service with the U.S. Army being honorably discharged on January 9, 1962. He began a 42-year career with the Chicago Northwestern Railroad and worked part time after his retirement for Rex Clean in Manitowoc. On October 14, 1983 Pepper married Lou (Riederer) Paider at St. Isadore the Farmer Catholic Church at Tisch Mills. Lou preceded him in death on March 28, 1995. Pepper enjoyed horse pulling competitions, farming in the town of Cooperstown, eating breakfast at the K-City Diner, his morning chats with Roy and Don and especially his trips to the Oneida Casino.
Survivors include one brother: Allan A. Zaruba, Manitowoc; one sister: Lorraine Zaruba, Kellnersville; 4 step-children and their spouses: Jerry (Sue) Paider, Manitowoc, Steve (Lori Jo) Paider, Crystal Falls, MI, Lisa (Roy) Nemetz, Maribel, Lori Seidl, Manitowoc and her fiancé: Steve Gallenberger, Raymond "Skip" Benzinger, Manitowoc; 16 step-grandchildren; 3 step-great-grandchildren; one sister-in-law: Lydia Paul, Manitowoc; his "old pal": Marvin Krejcarek, Maribel, other relatives and friends also survive. He was preceded in death by his parents: Reuben and Bessie Zaruba; his wife: Lou Zaruba; one step-daughter: Mary Benzinger; one step-grandson: Tyler Nemetz; one sister-in-law: Pat Zaruba; many other brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, August 16, 2019 at the Reinbold & Pfeffer Family Funeral Home, 1124 Main Street, Kellnersville, with burial to follow at St. Wenceslaus Cemetery, Greenstreet. Military honors will be accorded by Kubale-O'Connell VFW Post #6179 of Kellnersville. Following graveside services, everyone is invited to a luncheon to be held at the Maribel Community Center. Relatives and friends may call on Friday at the funeral home from 11:00 a.m. until the time of services at 1:00 p.m. Online condolences may be expressed at www.jensreinboldandpfeffer.com
The family would like to thank Pepper's health care providers at the Manitowoc Health & Rehabilitation Center for all the kind and loving care given to him.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2019