Raymond J. Cisler
Manitowoc - Raymond J. Cisler, age 92, a Manitowoc resident, passed away on Monday morning, March 25, 2019 at Holy Family Memorial Medical Center, Manitowoc.
Ray was born on December 1, 1926 in the Town of Kossuth, WI., son of the late John and Eleanore (Petska) Cisler. He was drafted into the United States Army in 1945. Ray served 6 months in the Philippines as a Military Policeman. After the Philippines, he served 6 months in Korea driving a staff car for a Lieutenant Colonel. On October 27, 1948 he married the former Rose Marie Carbon at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Kellnersville, WI. She preceded him in death on October 30, 2016. When Ray returned to the United States he worked for Safeway Motor Company for 23 years as a bus driver, mechanic and charter bus driver. He was a favorite driver of many charter riders over the years. He also worked for the Invincible Company for 19 years and was well respected for his superb painting of metal office furniture. After retirement from Invincible, Ray, along with his wife Rose, delivered 1000's of meals through the local Meals on Wheels program. Ray truly loved volunteering so he could provide to others through this service. He loved watching sports and was most happy during a once a year trip to Miller Park to watch his beloved Brewers. Ray has lived the past 3 years at Felician Village and enjoyed the people he met and the sheepshead games he played every Monday and Wednesday. He was also a life time member of the VFW Otto Oas Post #659 and an active member of the Senior Center.
Survivors include two sons and daughters-in-law: Robert and Sandi Cisler, Davenport, FL, Ronald and Ann Cisler, Spartanburg, S.C.; one daughter: Roxane Cisler, Manitowoc; 7 grandchildren: Derek (Ann) Cisler, Jodie (Adam) Meier, John Siewert, Breane Siewert, Michelle Johnson, Ryan (Becky) Cisler, James (Nikki) Ayule Jr; 11 great grandchildren: Aaron, Trey, Keegan, Chase, Myla, Hannah Grace, Hunter, Ryder, Isabel, James III and Cecilia; one sister: Inez Jurgens, Manitowoc; three sisters-in-law: Marjorie Brandl, Rural Manitowoc, Judy Carbon, Green Bay, Doreen Carbon, Manitowoc; and one brother-in-law: Richard (Janice) Carbon. Nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. He was also preceded in death by two sisters: Lorraine (Paul) Dirkman and Lenore (Ed) Sheehan; and many brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 31, 2019 at the Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc. Officiating at the service will be Rev. Gerald Foley with entombment at Calvary Mausoleum, Manitowoc, at a later date.
The family will greet relatives and friends on Sunday, March 31, 2019 at the Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, from 12:30 p.m. until 1:45 p.m.
In lieu of flowers please donate to the VFW Otto Oas Post #659 of Manitowoc.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com.
The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
The entire family wishes to thank all of the caregivers at Holy Family Hospital for all they did for Ray.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Mar. 28 to Mar. 30, 2019