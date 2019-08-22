|
Raymond J. Schulz
Sheboygan - Raymond J. Schulz, 85, of Sheboygan, passed away on August 20, 2019, at the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice in Sheboygan Falls after a lengthy battle with complications from congestive heart failure.
Ray was born August 27, 1933, in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, son of the late Erich and Clara (Mueller) Schulz. Ray grew up in Sheboygan and attended grade school at Holy Name and graduated from North High School in 1951. Ray married Virginia (Ginny) Stein on October 30, 1954, at St. Gregory Catholic Church in St. Nazianz, Wisconsin. They resided in Sheboygan their entire married life. The couple was blessed with two daughters Lisa and Jean.
Ray was passionate about music from an early age. He played the trumpet in the high school band then was in the Wuerl City Band, had his own orchestra, then the Kenny Olm and Marvin Hemb Band. Later he was asked to be the piano player for the Tony Gosz Band but since his instrument was the trumpet, he taught himself the piano and enjoyed many years of playing with and traveling with the band. In 2002, Ray suffered a stroke which cruelly took away his ability to comprehend and play music.
Ray was a hard worker. He was a newspaper carrier while in high school and then worked for J.C. Penney's. After graduation, he was employed by R-way and then worked at Schultz-Sav-O Stores for 42 years until his retirement in 1996. Ray was a kind and gentle man devoted to the two loves of his life: his family and music. He had an amazing caregiver in his wife Ginny whose dedication greatly extended his independent living.
Ray is survived by his loving wife of 64 years Ginny; daughter Jean Benzine of Silver City, New Mexico; his sister Margaret Hemb of Sheboygan; brother-in-law Gerald Benzschawel; sister-in-laws Evelyn (Orlan) Ramaker of Kiel, Wisconsin; Vonnie (Glenn) Hein of South Bend, Indiana; many nieces and nephews and many dear friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his daughter Lisa Schulz Rohrer, brother Ralph, sisters Betty Benzschawel and Irene Sprenger, sister-in-law LaVerne Meyer, brother-in-laws James Sprenger, Marvin Hemb and Roland Meyer.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, August 23, 2019 at St. Dominic's Catholic Church, 2133 North 22nd Street. Family and friends are welcome at the church on Friday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of Mass. Entombment will take place in Calvary Mausoleum & Chapel immediately following mass.
In lieu of flowers, the memorials may be made in Ray's name to Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice or St. Dominic's Catholic Church.
The family would like to thank Dr. Louie Coulis, the staff at Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice for their kindness and outstanding care and to family and friends for their love, prayers and support especially Sandy and Kenny and Donna E.
The Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Ray's arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Aug. 22, 2019