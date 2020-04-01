|
|
Raymond J. "Ray" Staudt
Manitowoc - Raymond J. "Ray" Staudt, age 91, of Manitowoc, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 30, 2020 at Shady Lane Assisted Living, Manitowoc.
Ray was born on November 11, 1928 in Manitowoc, son of the late Raymond and Bertha (Swartz) Staudt, Sr. He attended schools in Manitowoc graduating with the class of 1946 from Manitowoc Lincoln High School. Ray served in the United States Army during WWII and the Korean War. On May 15, 1954 he married the former Marilyn VanDeurzen at St. Boniface Catholic Church, Manitowoc. She preceded him in death on June 19, 2018. Ray was employed at Invincible Metal Furniture until his retirement. He was a member of the Eagles Aerie #706 and a member of the Capitol Civic Centre. Ray volunteered at the Capitol Civic Centre for many years along with his wife, Marilyn. He also enjoyed bowling, watching golf and was an avid walker.
Survivors include one brother and two sisters-in-law: Gerald (Marilyn) Staudt, IL, Delores Staudt, Manitowoc, many nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. He was preceded in death by his parents: Raymond and Bertha Staudt, Sr.; his wife of 65 years: Marilyn Staudt; four brothers and two sisters-in-law: Donald (Doris) Staudt, Leroy Staudt, Robert (Alice) Staudt, Wayne Staudt; one sister and brother-in-law: Eleanor (Orin) Clausen; eight brothers-in-law and seven sisters-in-law: John (Geraldine) VanDeurzen, Paul (Jeri) VanDeurzen, Robert (Jeanette) VanDeurzen, James (Dort) VanDeurzen, Urse (Joan) VanDeurzen, Eugene (Therese) VanDeurzen, Agnes (Harold) Ludwig, Evelyn (Hoot) Junk.
Due to current world events, a Life Celebration service will be held at a later date. The Pfeffer Funeral Home of Manitowoc assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.pfefferfuneralhome.com
Bonnie & Keith, Steve & Chris, Steve & Judy would like to thank the nurses, staff and especially Patti of Shady Lane Assisted Living for all the loving compassionate care given to Ray.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020