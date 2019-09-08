|
|
Raymond J. Walters
Manitowoc - Raymond J. Walters, age 89, a resident of Manitowoc, entered eternal life on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at River's Bend Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Ray was born on September 22, 1929 in Manitowoc to the late Joseph and Anna (Chapek) Walters, Sr. He graduated from Lincoln High School with the class of 1947. In 1950, Ray was drafted into the United States Army and served his country during the Korean War. On November 28, 1953, Ray married Geraldine Markowski at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Manitowoc. He had been employed at Mirro Corporation, Manitowoc Public Utilities, Manitowoc Tool and Dye, and retired from Invincible Metal Furniture Company. Ray had an interest in politics and ran for county and city public office positions. Since retirement, Ray enjoyed his passion for the game of golf. He also enjoyed reading and talking about family history. Ray was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church.
Survivors include Ray's wife of 65 years, Geraldine; three children, Michael (Nancy) Walters, Manitowoc; daughter, Sandy (Tony) Smiltneek, Butler; and Robert (Lisa) Walters, Manitowoc; three grandchildren, Karl (Stephanie) Walters, Nicholas Walters, and Becky Smiltneek; two step grandchildren, Jamie Bustamante and Chris Wilhelm; three step great grandchildren; sister, JoAnn (Allen) Wargin, Two Rivers; brother, Joseph (Marge) Walters Jr., Manitowoc; sister-in-law, Annie Markowski, Manitowoc; also nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Ray was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Anna; siblings: infant brother, Bernard Walters; Richard (Marilyn) Walters, Fanchon (Bill) Buresh; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Leona (Stephen) Vengrowski, Helen Markowski, andGeorge Markowski Jr.; and nephew, Brian Walters.
Memorial services will be held at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at the Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home with Deacon Alan Boeldt officiating. Cremation has taken place at the Harrigan Parkside Crematory and Chapel with entombment of Ray's cremated remains to be at Calvary Mausoleum. Following the funeral service, a dinner will be held at the Harrigan Parkside Gathering Center located on the south property of the Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home. The family will greet relatives and friends at the Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home on Tuesday from 3:30 p.m. until the time of the memorial service at 4:30 p.m. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.harriganparksidefuneralhome.com
Ray's family would like to extend their thanks and appreciation to the staff of Holy Family Memorial Hospice for all of the care and support they provided.
The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Crematory, North 11th and St. Clair streets, Manitowoc is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Sept. 8, 2019