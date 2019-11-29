Services
Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home - Manitowoc
628 North Water Street
Manitowoc, WI 54220
(920) 682-0346
Calling hours
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Calling hours
628 North Water Street
Manitowoc, WI 54220
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Memorial service
628 North Water Street
Manitowoc, WI 54220
View Map
Resources
Raymond L. Balzan


1948 - 2019
Raymond L. Balzan Obituary
Raymond L. Balzan

Manitowoc - Raymond L. Balzan, age 71, a lifelong resident of Manitowoc, entered eternal life on Thursday, November 28, 2019 at his residence.

Ray was born on February 13, 1948 in Manitowoc. He was the son of the late Anthony and Marcella Karbon Balzan Sr. Ray attended Lincoln High School and graduated with the class of 1967. He then entered the United States Marine Corps and served his country overseas in Vietnam. After his honorable discharge, Ray returned to Manitowoc and became employed with Weyerhauser Corporation (International Paper) for 30 years retiring in 2010. Ray was a member of local bowling and golf leagues.

He is survived by two sisters: Paula (Greg) Schneider, Manitowoc; Lisa (Rick) Wetenkamp, Newtonburg; one sister-in-law: Connie Balzan, Manitowoc; nieces, nephews, along with other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Anthony and Marcell Balzahn Sr. and his brother, Anthony Balzahn Jr.

Memorial services will be held 11 a.m. on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at the Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home. Officiating will be Deacon Mark Knipp. Relatives and friends may call at the Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home on Thursday from 10 a.m. until the time of services at 11 a.m. Military rites will be accorded at the funeral home immediately following the memorial service by the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter #731. A luncheon will be held at the Harrigan Parkside Gathering Center located on the south property of the funeral home. Cremation has taken place at the Harrigan Parkside Crematory and Chapel with burial of the cremains at Knollwood Cemetery.

Online condolences to the family may be sent to www.harriganparksidefuneralhome.com

The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Crematory, North 11th and St. Clair streets, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Nov. 29 to Dec. 4, 2019
