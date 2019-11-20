|
|
Raymond O. Springstube, age 93, of Two Rivers, died Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at Hamilton Care Center, Two Rivers.
Raymond was born March 1, 1926 in Two Rivers, son of the late William and Adela (Miller) Springstube. On May 21, 1947, he married the former Shirley Lawerentz. She preceded him in death on March 27, 2014. Raymond was employed with the Mirro Aluminum Company of Two Rivers for forty years until his retirement in 1988. He and wife, Shirley were foster parents for many children over the years. In addition Raymond enjoyed taking his children camping as they were growing up. He also enjoyed playing the accordion and listening to polka music.
Survivors include two daughters and two sons-in-law: Pam and Dale Pagel, Green Bay; Karen and Michael Feifarek, Two Rivers; three sons and daughters-in-law: Bill and Janice Springstube, Manitowoc; Allan and Michele Springstube, Mishicot; Dan and Sue Springstube, Two Rivers; 13 grandchildren: Jeff (Regina) Pagel, Heather (John) Stuebs, Stacy Hein, James (Ana) Springstube II, Jana Vandenhouten, Saundra (Bryan) Courchane, Jason Springstube, Aaron (Heidi) Springstube, Nathan Springstube (Monique), Jesse Springstube (Brittney), Forest Springstube, Matthew (Lili) Long, Rachel Long; 11 great grandchildren; one brother-in-law and sister-in-law: Vernon and Lillian Lawerentz, Manitowoc; one sister-in-law: Elaine Henzell, Clearwater, FL; and two daughters-in-law: Julie Springstube and Barb Taddy. Nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive.
Raymond was preceded in death by two sons: James and Donald Springstube; three sisters-in-law: Malitta Swetlik, Armilla Drossart, Elinor Pilger; and two brothers-in law: Charles and Roland Lawerentz.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at the Klein & Stangel Funeral Home, Two Rivers. Officiating at the service will be Rev. Colie Bettivia with burial to follow at Forest View Cemetery, Two Rivers. The family will greet relatives and friends on Saturday, November 23, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at 10:30 a.m. at the Klein & Stangel Funeral Home.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.kleinandstangel.com
The family would like to extend a special Thank You to all the staff, nurses and CNAs at Atrium Post Acute Care (Hamilton Home) and Sharon S. Richardson Hospice for all their care and compassion to make Dad feel at home.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019