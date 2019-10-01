|
|
Raymond "Chip" R. Fischer
Manitowoc - Raymond "Chip" R. Fischer, age 44, a resident of Dunlap, TN, and formerly of Manitowoc, passed away on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at his residence due to brain cancer.
Chip was born on February 17, 1975 in Manitowoc to Raymond "Butch" Fischer and Christine (Sweetman) Brunner. He attended grade school at St. Joseph's, Alverno and Lincoln High School. Chip participated in Boy Scouts, Branch Youth Baseball, and River Road Rockets 4-H club. In July of 2012, Chip married Amy Styczykowski in Florida. He enjoyed deer hunting at the family cottage in Silver Cliff with his Papa and Dad, but he never would gut his own deer! Chip enjoyed shaking dice, throwing darts, and was an avid fan of NASCAR. His greatest joy was his boys! Chip was always on the sidelines cheering his boys on in school sports, soapbox derbies and their favorite, ATV racing. From a young age, Chip was always tinkering with his toys, to his cars and then his businesses. Chip always enjoyed bartending at many area establishments until opening his own bar, Full Moon Saloon, until his love of tinkering won over and he began Fischer Property Maintenance.
Survivors include Chip's loving wife, Amy (Styczykowski) Fischer; three sons, Dakota Fischer, Raymond (RJ) Fischer and Marshall Fischer; father, Raymond "Butch" Fischer; mother, Christine (Sweetman) Brunner; grandmother, Berdeva Fischer; grandfather, Gordon Sweetman; seven siblings: Tania (Chris) Yindra, Jason Fischer, Rachel Brunner (Jan Krysa), Nathan Brunner, Joey Brunner (Melanie Kulas), Ben Brunner, and Elizabeth Brunner (Joseph Johnson); nephews and nieces: Peter Schamburek, Andrew Yindra, Matthew Yindra, Margot Krysa, Gordy Krysa and Inga Krysa; aunts and uncles: Debby (Tommy) Lenz, Candy (Neil) Dhein, Julie (Dave Klinzing) Fischer-Klinzing, Kurt (Brenda) Sweetman, Keith Sweetman (Amy Berge), Kelly Sweetman, Carol (Gary) Paider, Cathie (Randi) Heyduk, Cindy Dempsey; goddaughter, Ashley Paider; in-laws, William (Angela) Styczykowski and Gail (Martin) Lesczynski; and also other relatives and friends. He was predeceased by his grandfather, Raymond J. Fischer; and his grandmother, Pat Vetter.
A Life Celebration Social for family and friends will be held on Friday, October 18, 2019 from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Harrigan Parkside Gathering Center, 620 North Water Street, Manitowoc, located on the south property of the Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.harriganparksidefuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Chip's name to the American Brain Tumor Association, 8550 W. Bryn Mawr Ave., #550, Chicago, IL 60631.
The family would like to thank Amy for the care she gave Chip in his illness. Also, thanks to his special cousins Meghan Sweetman, Tristan Otte and Dr. Tim Lenz for all of the support they provided.
The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Crematory, North 11th and St. Clair streets, Manitowoc is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Oct. 1 to Oct. 17, 2019