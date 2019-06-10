|
Raymond R. Thone
New Holstein, WI - Raymond R. Thone, age 85, of New Holstein, passed away with his family at his side on Saturday, June 8, 2019, at the Homestead Care Center in New Holstein following a short battle with cancer.
He was born December 15, 1933 in Clarks Mills to Raymond & Christina (Kresser). Raymond attended grade school at River Bend Elementary School in Clarks Mills and graduated from Valders High School in 1951.
On September 20, 1958, he married Lorraine Stock at Salem Ebenezer Reformed Church in Newton; they were married for 60 years. Raymond had worked at Tecumseh Engine Products in New Holstein for 43 years. He and his wife owned the Clover Motel in the Newton area for five years prior to moving to New Holstein.
Raymond enjoyed hunting, fishing, and watching ball games. He was an all-around sportsman. He attended many of his nieces; nephews; great-nieces, and great-nephews sporting events. Raymond also enjoyed reading.
Raymond was a 60 year member of Salem Ebenezer Reformed Church in Newtown.
Survivors include his wife, Lorraine; his daughter, Connie Thone of Oshkosh; his brother, Kenneth (Mary Ann) Thone of New Holstein; his sisters, Bertha Kulnick of Manitowoc, Audrey Leicht of Manitowoc, and Marlene (Leonard) Kohlmann of Manitowoc; his brothers-in-law, Willard Stock of Virginia and Clifford (Arlene) Stock of Manitowoc; his sisters-in-law, Jeanette (Kenneth) Junk of Manitowoc, and Darlene (Fred) Schnell of Manitowoc. He is further survived by nieces; nephews; other relatives; and friends.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Raymond & Christina Thone; his son, Jeffery Thone, two brothers, Donald and Ralph Thone; two sisters, Betty Jane Thone and Margaret Wisnowski; his father-in-law & mother-in-law, Walter & Emma Stock; brothers-in-law; sisters-in-law; nieces; and nephews.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:30 AM on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at Salem Ebenezer Reformed Church in Newton (6524 County Road C, Manitowoc, WI 54220). Rev. Kyle A. Sorensen will preside. Burial will take place in the church cemetery following the service.
Visitation: Family and friends may visit with the family at the Sippel Funeral Home, 2618 Altona Avenue, New Holstein, WI 53061, on Tuesday, June 11th from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM. Visitation will also take place at Salem Ebenezer Reformed Church on Wednesday morning, June 12th from 10:00 AM until 11:15 AM.
Raymond's family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to the staff at the Homestead Care Center and the caregivers with Calumet County Hospice for all their care and compassion given to Raymond and his family.
For further details, please contact the Sippel Funeral Home in New Holstein (920) 898-4300 or visit www.sippelfuneralhome.net.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on June 10, 2019