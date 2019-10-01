|
|
Raymond Robert "Chip" Fischer
Dunlap, TN - Raymond Robert "Chip" Fischer, age 44, passed away on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at his residence. He was of the Catholic faith.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Raymond J. Fischer
He is survived by his wife, Amy Styczykowski; children, Dakota, Raymond (RJ) and Marshall; godchild, Ashley Paider; mother, Chris Sweetman; mothers and fathers-in-law, William (Angela) Styczykowski and Gail (Martin) Lesczynski; grandfather, Gordan Sweetman; aunt and uncle; Tommy and Debby Lentz; cousins, Meghan Sweetman, Triston Otte and Tim Lentz along with several other aunts, uncles and cousins.
No services will be held.
The family suggests for those that desire to remember Chip, to please make donations in his memory to The American Brain Tumor Association 8550 W. Bryn Mawr Ave # 550 Chicago, IL 60631
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Oct. 1, 2019