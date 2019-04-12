Services
DEJA & MARTIN FUNERAL HOME - Two Rivers
1506 18TH ST
Two Rivers, WI 54241
(920) 793-1756
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
DEJA & MARTIN FUNERAL HOME - Two Rivers
1506 18TH ST
Two Rivers, WI 54241
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
4:00 PM
DEJA & MARTIN FUNERAL HOME - Two Rivers
1506 18TH ST
Two Rivers, WI 54241
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rebecca Krueger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rebecca L. "Becky" (Kafka) Krueger


1977 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Rebecca L. "Becky" (Kafka) Krueger Obituary
Rebecca L. "Becky" (Kafka) Krueger

Manitowoc - Rebecca L. "Becky" (Kafka) Krueger, age 41, of Manitowoc, died unexpectedly Monday, April 8, 2019 at St. Vincent Hospital, Green Bay.

Becky was born in Marinette on September 27, 1977, to Robert O. Kafka and the late Janet (Stevens) Kafka. She attended Manitowoc Public Schools, graduating from Lincoln High School in 1996. Becky was an avid collector of all Coca-Cola Collectible items. She cherished the time spent with her family, especially time spent with her grandson. Becky will be remembered as "Mom" to many extended family members and acquaintance's.

Becky is survived by her three sons: Brandon Kafka (special friend, Danielle Buchholz), Donovan Krueger, and Cordell Krueger; her loving grandson, Adam Kafka; husband, Justin Krueger; her father, Robert Kafka of Manitowoc; grandfather, Orin Kafka, Two Rivers; and special friend, Jason Panske. She is further survived by her brother & sisters: Bill (Brenda) Dennis, Terri (Stephen) Sprout, all of Green Bay, Peggy Dennis (special friend, Bruce Gilbert), Manitowoc, Georgette (Tony) Krajna, Kellnersville; and mother-in-law, Marlene Baer of Kiel; along with aunts, uncles, cousins, and many friends. She was preceded in death by her mother, Janet; grandparents, Jenny Kafka, and Llewellyn & Pearl Stevens; and fathers-in-law, Donald Krueger and Richard Baer.

A funeral service will be held at 4:00 p.m. Sunday, April 14, 2019 at the Deja & Martin Funeral Chapel, 1506 18th Street, Two Rivers. Deacon Cal Naidl will officiate at the service, with burial to be held at a later date.

The family will greet friends and relatives at Deja & Martin Funeral Chapels, Sunday from 1:00 until 4:00 p.m. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.dejamartin.com.

Becky's family would like to extend a special thank you to all of their friends, distant relatives and extended family members for the expressions of love and support during this most difficult time. They also sincerely appreciate all the efforts and support from the Manitowoc Paramedic Team and the Staff of St. Vincent Hospital in Green Bay.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Apr. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now