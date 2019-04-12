|
Rebecca L. "Becky" (Kafka) Krueger
Manitowoc - Rebecca L. "Becky" (Kafka) Krueger, age 41, of Manitowoc, died unexpectedly Monday, April 8, 2019 at St. Vincent Hospital, Green Bay.
Becky was born in Marinette on September 27, 1977, to Robert O. Kafka and the late Janet (Stevens) Kafka. She attended Manitowoc Public Schools, graduating from Lincoln High School in 1996. Becky was an avid collector of all Coca-Cola Collectible items. She cherished the time spent with her family, especially time spent with her grandson. Becky will be remembered as "Mom" to many extended family members and acquaintance's.
Becky is survived by her three sons: Brandon Kafka (special friend, Danielle Buchholz), Donovan Krueger, and Cordell Krueger; her loving grandson, Adam Kafka; husband, Justin Krueger; her father, Robert Kafka of Manitowoc; grandfather, Orin Kafka, Two Rivers; and special friend, Jason Panske. She is further survived by her brother & sisters: Bill (Brenda) Dennis, Terri (Stephen) Sprout, all of Green Bay, Peggy Dennis (special friend, Bruce Gilbert), Manitowoc, Georgette (Tony) Krajna, Kellnersville; and mother-in-law, Marlene Baer of Kiel; along with aunts, uncles, cousins, and many friends. She was preceded in death by her mother, Janet; grandparents, Jenny Kafka, and Llewellyn & Pearl Stevens; and fathers-in-law, Donald Krueger and Richard Baer.
A funeral service will be held at 4:00 p.m. Sunday, April 14, 2019 at the Deja & Martin Funeral Chapel, 1506 18th Street, Two Rivers. Deacon Cal Naidl will officiate at the service, with burial to be held at a later date.
The family will greet friends and relatives at Deja & Martin Funeral Chapels, Sunday from 1:00 until 4:00 p.m. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.dejamartin.com.
Becky's family would like to extend a special thank you to all of their friends, distant relatives and extended family members for the expressions of love and support during this most difficult time. They also sincerely appreciate all the efforts and support from the Manitowoc Paramedic Team and the Staff of St. Vincent Hospital in Green Bay.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Apr. 12, 2019