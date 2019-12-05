|
|
Rebecca L. Zahn
Manitowoc - Rebecca L. Zahn, age 59, a Manitowoc resident, passed away Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at the Samaritan Home, Manitowoc.
She was born on March 29, 1960, daughter of the late Alfred and Donna (Loeh) Zahn. Rebecca attended Silver Lake College, graduating with degrees in Psychology and Art. She was a skilled artist, specializing in realist art. Rebecca was the former Executive Director of In-Courage, Manitowoc Domestic Violence Center. She was also very involved in other social work, specializing in the field of Alzheimer's and mental health.
Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law: Bradley (Amber) Daugs; three sisters: Laurie (Gary) Faust, Tracy Testa, and JoAnne (Paul) Hagen; and one brother: Keith (Tari) Zahn. Nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. She was further preceded in death by two sisters: Sue Robinson and Christy Zahn; as well as her former spouse: Daryl "Max" Daugs.
Cremation has occurred at the All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc, and private family services have been held.
Donations would be appreciated in Rebecca's name to the art room at In-Courage, 300 East Reed Avenue, Manitowoc.
The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staff of the Samaritan Home, Manitowoc, for the care and compassion they have shown to Rebecca during her stay.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019