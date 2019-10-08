Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
924 N. 6th Street
Manitowoc, WI
Manitowoc - Reber May Berry (Aunt Bea), age 86, of Manitowoc, passed away Friday, October 3rd, 2019 at Aurora Medical Center, Two Rivers.

Family and friends will gather at 924 N. 6th Street, Manitowoc from 2-5pm on October 12th to celebrate her life. The Jens Family Funeral Home & Crematory of Manitowoc assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.jensreinboldandpfeffer.com

Today we celebrate a life,

Reber May Berry was her name;

To us she was Auntie Bea,

She set many a heart aflame.

Her spirit for life was magnetic,

Her laughter was better than any;

Though she never had children,

Auntie Bea was a mother to many.

We celebrate the love she gave us,

We enjoy the stories we share;

As hard as it is to say goodbye,

We are blessed by her loving care.

We raise our glasses in a heartfelt salute,

To an extraordinary woman that she be;

To an exceptional life she lived and shared,

To our sweet Auntie Bea.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019
